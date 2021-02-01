Skyline Theatre Company Announces Exciting 20th Anniversary Season and an Expanded Staff

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company, announces its exciting 20th Anniversary Season for 2021 with a year full of performances and events.

While future health and safety protocols have yet to be established, Skyline is preparing to welcome audiences either via livestreaming and/or in person depending on state and local requirements. These announcements will be made closer to production dates.

The season kicks off with a virtual 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, February 20 at 7pm. This special event will be livestreamed from our stage in Bergen County' Fair Lawn and will feature a live concert performance of hit Broadway songs along with a joyful retrospective of Skyline's past twenty seasons.

Next up is Skyline's annual world premiere of an original musical as part of New Jersey Theatre Alliance's statewide Stages Festival. This year's production, Saving Spencer, is written by SUNY Purchase freshman Spencer Scalamoni. He is also the son of Skyline's Artistic Director Sam Scalamoni. After the reading, the audience will be able to share their reactions with the musical's creator and performers.

Skyline's Spring production will be the Alan Ayckbourn comedy Bedroom Farce which tells the story of a high-strung couple as they wreak havoc in the bedrooms of three other couples during a single night - all seen at the same time by the audience. Performance dates are Thursday through Sunday, April 8-11 and will be directed by David C. Neal, Skyline Theatre Company's new Associate Artistic Director.

In the Summer, Skyline will host a day-long Broadway Dance Workshop on Monday, July 12 from 1-5pm. This boot camp will be taught by Broadway dancers and choreographers and participants will learn different styles of dance and choreography routines from past and current Broadway musicals.



Skyline Theatre Company's annual gala, Broadway Comes to Bergen, will be held on Sunday, September 12 at 7pm. Broadway performers will sing and perform selections from favorite Broadway shows and yesterday and today in this intimate gala concert to support Skylines programming and educational outreach efforts.

Skyline's fall production will be Little Women the musical, the Broadway musical featuring Sutton Foster and based on the classic Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name. Performance dates are October 7-10 and will be directed by Sam Scalamoni, Skyline Theatre Company's Artistic Director.

Skyline's 20th Anniversary season ends with its annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 19 at 2pm. Familiar faces from Skyline's past and present will share their favorite holiday memories and traditions through songs and stories.

Skyline Theatre Company enters its 20th Anniversary season with an expanded staff, as well. David C. Neal has joined as Skyline's Associate Artistic Director. He has recently directed Skyline productions of "Santaland Diaries" and "Lombardi", and will direct this season's Bedroom Farce.

Additionally, Andrew Kruep joins Skyline's staff as its Development Director. A veteran performer on the Skyline stage overall several seasons, Andrew leads Skyline's effort to identify and solicit donors, sponsors, grant-makers and other in-kind supporters and partners in collaboration with Skyline's staff and board.

"We cannot emphasize enough how thrilled we are to be able to announce Skyline Theatre Company's exciting 20th Anniversary season. We have a full year of live performances and programs we are eager to share with our loyal Skyline audiences and the broader Bergen County public who can't wait to return to seeing live theatre," said Sam Scalamoni, Skyline's Artistic Director. "We are prepared to adjust to all future health and safety protocols once they are established and our entire board and staff are committed to continuing our mission of entertaining and inspiring our audiences, particularly during 2021."