Skyline Theatre Company Announces 2025 Season

Skyline Theatre Company has announced its complete calendar of live theatre and concert events for 2025, beginning with a special one-weekend-only "Broadway in the Works" presentation of the new musical "Payasita" on March 22-23, 2025.

This script-in-hand performance will present an original bilingual musical about family, connection, joy...and clowns! Payasita, written by Colin McLaughlin and Fernanda Douglas, centers on a family in rural Guatemala having the wackiest day ever when a bus full of clowns breaks down outside their restaurant. Performances are Saturday, March 22 at 7pm and Sunday, March 23 at 2pm at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center, 240 Belleville Avenue, in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Tickets are now on sale and reservations are strongly recommended for both performances. Tickets are on a 'pay what you want' basis and can be reserved and purchased via Skyline Theatre Company's virtual box office on its website at SkylineTheatreCompany.org and via this secure link: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=skytc.

Skyline Theatre Company's 2025 season in Bloomfield continues in April with a one-performance-only concert at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center of "The Tenors: A Tribute" featuring internationally renowned tenor singer Timothy Liam Smith performing everything from Broadway to Opera to the American Standards with a silvery voice akin to The Three Tenors and The Irish Tenors.

The next fully staged production in Skyline Theatre Company's 2025 season is a two-weekend May 2-10 run of Becky Mode's "Fully Committed" - a sidesplitting comedy following the day in the life of an out-of-work actor fielding reservations for Manhattan's restaurant with one performer portraying 40 roles.

The second half of Skyline's 2025 season includes a concert version of the Tom Jones, Harvey Schmidt and N .Richard Nash musical "110 in the Shade" in September, a "Celebrating the American Songbook" musical performance by Broadway veteran singers Michele McConnell and Duane McDevitt in October, and the world premiere of Kimberly Hill's joyous new holiday play "Joy Meets Girl" from December 13-21.

More information on the Skyline Theatre 2025 season is available through Skyline's website and its social media channels. Please visit SkylineTheatreCompany.org or call the virtual box office at 1-800-474-1299.

