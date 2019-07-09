Singer Gavin DeGraw Comes To MPAC, August 4

Multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw bring his 2019 summer tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, August 4 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49-$109.

Gavin DeGraw first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: "I Don't Want To Be," "Follow Through," and the title-track, "Chariot."

Gavin's self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles "In Love With A Girl," which Billboard dubbed "a rocking homerun," and the gold-certified "We Belong Together."

In 2009, Gavin released Free as a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin's live favorites. His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, "Not Over You," co-written with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder . The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum.

In 2013, DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song "Best I Ever Had" and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others. In addition, Gavin was nominated for his first Grammy for "We Both Know," the song he co-wrote with Colbie Calliat for the 2013 film, "Safe Haven."

Since then he has been consistently touring around the world, including sold out dates with the legendary Billy Joel . Gavin released his fifth studio album Something Worth Saving in September 2016 featuring singles "She Sets the City On Fire" and "Making Love with The Radio On."





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You