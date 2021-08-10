Sinatra On The Sands Concert With Danny Bacher & The Dr. Art Topilow Trio Will Be Performed in Asbury Park This Week

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) hosts the "Up on the Roof" Vogel Summer Concert Series at Bell Works in Holmdel and in Asbury Park at the Arthur Pryor Bandshell on the boardwalk with an impressive variety of Broadway stars and favorite local musical artists. So many hit performances this summer and it is not over yet!

Join in on August 12th as the series will bring back a jazzy tribute to "Old Blue Eyes" on the Asbury Park Boardwalk with the hit combo of award-winning musicians, Danny Bacher, and the Dr. Art Topilow Trio.

New York-acclaimed vocalist and saxophonist, Danny Bacher is backed by leading jazz pianist Dr. Art Topilow and his trio for a tribute to Hoboken native, the great Frank Sinatra. In his decades-long career, Sinatra was one of America's most successful recording artists and live performers, leaving a legacy of great songs and stellar recorded performances.

Nominated for Best Male Vocalist in 2019 by Jazz Times, Bacher is the latest recipient of the American Songbook Association (ASA) Margaret Whiting Award. Topilow has performed alongside such jazz greats as Dick Hyman, Ann Hampton Callaway, Vince Giordano and many Broadway stars.

"It's always a great opportunity, when a singer gets to do a tribute to one of the greatest who ever lived, especially when one can revisit the songs he helped popularize and the arrangements we all know with a more intimate small band configuration. After all, Sinatra considered himself first and foremost a saloon singer," says Danny Bacher.

Tickets are on sale now: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35486/production/1062912?performanceId=10763813

Upcoming concerts you will not want to miss include the shore's most popular Motown tribute band The Motor City Revue who will create their authentic musical magic on August 26th. Shows are presented at 5:30 PM and 8 PM.

Rounding up the summer series will be "American Idol" favorites and Broadway stars Ace Young ("Grease" and "Hair") and Diana DeGarmo ("Hairspray") who will take the stage on September 22 & 23.

Tickets are on sale now: https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/apac-vogel-summer-concert-series