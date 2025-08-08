Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Reveals Cast of ROMEO AND JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present Romeo and Juliet from September 10 through October 5, 2025, at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, NJ. Directed by Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte, this production will bring new focus to the play’s themes of civil strife and the destructive power of hate alongside the passion of young love.

Monte, who has directed and produced numerous versions of Romeo and Juliet over the decades, said that the current political and social climate has given her “a whole new, visceral understanding” of the conflict at the heart of the play. “Most productions, including my own, have dealt with the ‘love half’ of the play more successfully,” she noted. “But without the equal, though horrendous, power of hate providing an opposing force, we don’t do justice to what Shakespeare is trying to make us feel and comprehend.”

Real-life couple Isaac Hickox-Young and Billie Wyatt will star in the title roles, having first met in the Theatre’s 2019 Romeo and Juliet touring production. Hickox-Young’s recent STNJ credits include The Book of Will (2024) and The Rose Tattoo (2023). Wyatt has appeared in Sense and Sensibility (2024) and A Midwinter Night’s Dream (2023). The cast also features Celeste Ciulla as the Nurse, Dino Curia as Paris, Edward Furs as Prince Escalus, Robert S. Gregory as Lord Montague, Anthony Marble as Lord Capulet, Quentin McCuiston as Mercutio, Raphael Nash Thompson as Friar Laurence, and Aurea Tomeski as Lady Capulet. Making their Main Stage debuts are Christopher Atchison, Ryan N. Murray, Nicole Lawrie, Triever Sherwood, and Godswill Utionkpan.

The production team includes set designer Sarah Beth Hall, lighting designer Andrew Hungerford, and fight director Rod Kinter (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical). Monte also serves as costume and sound designer. Stage managers are Mary Garrigan, Jenna Gregson, and Mikki Monfalcone.

Special events during the run will include a Pay What You Can Food Drive on September 10; Drew Night on September 12; Opening Night festivities on September 13; multiple post-show symposiums on September 16, 20, and 27; a Know-the-Show discussion and Sensory Seminar with closed-captioning and audio description on September 18; Storefront to Stage on September 19; Hobnob & Hang on September 26; and the Montague Masquerade on October 3.

Ticket Information

Single tickets begin at $44 for previews and $51 for regular performances, with prices ranging up to $82. Discounts include $25 student tickets, a $30 Under 30 program, subscription savings, and 10% off for PBS/Thirteen members, active military, Madison Loyalty Club cardholders, and AAA members. Pay What You Will tickets are available for every performance on a first-come, first-served basis. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey. Tickets are available at ShakespeareNJ.org or by calling 973-408-5600.