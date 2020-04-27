Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos to Host Online Telethon



Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is hosting an online telethon, May 17 12pm EDT, to raise money and awareness for the Tenafly Nature Center, one of the last public spaces in North Jersey that remains open, providing relief and nature education as well as much needed open space, during these quarantined times.

The event will be broadcast live from the TNC, raising money with an on-air Dueling Pianos show where every song helps support their efforts.

Teaming with local restaurants, this one-day event will off Brunch-In-A-Box options for families to gather at home, tune in, and join the community at large in this family-friendly show.

The broadcast will be hosted online at https://www.Facebook.com/SRRpianos - 5/17 from Noon to 3pm! Tune in, brunch along, request a song and PARTY LIKE AN ANIMAL!





