Sensory Friendly Performance Announced At The Growing Stage!

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong presents a sensory friendly performance of MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS on Sunday, May 19th at 1PM. Based on the novel by Richard and Florence Atwater and featuring music and lyrics by George Howe, book by Robert Kauzlaric, this production is directed by Lori B. Lawrence, TGS's Director of Educational Programming with Musical Direction by Stephen Fox and Choreography by Jillian Petrie.

At this sensory friendly performance, enjoy the full production of MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS in a safe, supportive environment.

Sensory Friendly Accommodations Include:

§ Pre-Visit Social Story provided.

§ House Lights Dimmed so kids and families can easily move around and exit the theatre.

§ BYOB your own snacks and drinks.

§ Limited crowds with open seating.

§ Sound levels throughout the show are reduced and consistent.

§ Designated "Quiet Areas" to take a break.

§ The use of tablets and smartphones are allowed for communication.

§ Mr. Popper's Penguins Activity Guides provided at the performance.

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS features the talents of six professional performers in the cast. Returning to the Palace are: Joey Sanzaro (The Wizard of OZ) of New York, NY as Mr. Popper; Lyndsey Brown (Disney's The Little Mermaid, The Wizard of OZ) of High Bridge, NJ, as Mrs. Popper; Donald Danford (Babes in Toyland) of Rockaway, NJ as Admiral Drake/Others; Niall Ng (Babes in Toyland) of Maplewood, NJ as Captain Cook the Penguin. Making their Growing Stage debuts are Jessica Stanzek of South Brunswick, NJ, as Mrs. Callahan/Others and Sarah Emaline Melton of Union City, NJ, as Greta the Penguin.

All tickets for the sensory friendly performance are $18. Other performances of MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS take place on Saturdays and Sundays at 4:00PM through May 19th. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946. Group rates are available.





