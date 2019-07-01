Savings Announces For East Lynne Theater Company

Although 2019 season tickets had to be purchased by July 1, the award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company continues to offer other savings that are both flexible and affordable.

There are four restaurants that partner with ELTC, and patrons make reservations by calling the restaurants and asking for the ELTC dinner/show packages. At A Ca Mia Ristorante (609-884-6661), 524 Washington Street and 410 Bank Street Restaurant (609-884-2127), 410 Bank Street, patrons pay $24 for a theater tickets along with the price for dinner. At Aleathea's Restaurant at The Inn of Cape May, (609-884-5555) 7 Ocean Street, total amount is $54.00 for dinner and a ticket, and at The Washington Inn (609-884-5697), 801 Washington street, patrons pay $70.00 for a three-course dinner, plus 2 glasses of wine, plus the ticket.

ELTC offers Accommodation/Show packages at The Henry Sawyer Inn (609-884-5667), 722 Columbia Avenue and Antoinette's Apartments & Suites (609-898-0502), 717 Washington Street. When staying at either location, tickets are only $24 if purchased at the inns. At the Beachcomber Camping Resort (609-886-6036), 462 Seashore Rd., if staying 7 nights during June 14-July 19 or August 12 -30, guests receive one complementary general admission ticket: if staying 10 nights during the same period, they receive two comp tickets.

ELTC ticket prices are $35.00 for general admission and $30.00 for seniors and those with disabilities and their support companions, so these packages offer a considerable savings. ELTC ticket price for students, and those currently in the military, retired or a veteran, is $20.00. To entice whole families to attend, ages 12 and under are free. Patrons taking advantage of the B&B and restaurant discounts may call ELTC directly at 609-884-5898 and ELTC will hold tickets at the box office for students, those in the military/veterans, and those ages 12 and under, if it is cheaper for the patron.

Another way to save money, is by purchasing online. Several half-price tickets are available for most performances through NJArtstix.org, 24 hours in advance. It costs nothing to sign up to use this site, and many other theaters throughout the state also have savings listed. Since 2010, ELTC has also listed many of its shows with Theater Development Fund (TDF.org), the same organization that manages the Half-Price Ticket Booth in Times Square. Patrons must have certain qualifications to have access to this site, but savings at many theaters in New York and New Jersey can be found.

Membership has its privileges. By becoming a member of JerseyArts.com, patrons receive a Discover Jersey Arts Card that gives them discounts to cultural events throughout the state. For the first two year, membership is free, and then basic membership is only $10.00 yearly after that. At ELTC, by showing this card, patrons receive two tickets for the price of one $35.00 ticket on Friday nights. Members of WHYY Public Television in Philadelphia receive the same deal on Fridays.

There are several excellent deals to be had with Exit Zero's Card Pack, including $10.00 off one-time only at any show at ELTC. The pack of 50 deals costs $20. Visit ezstore.us for details and purchase.

Listen for ticket-give-aways on 98.7 The Coast and 106.3.

ELTC's "Tales of the Victorians" is still only $12.00 and ages 12 and under are free. Now in its 30th year, this popular event takes place at 4:00 p.m. every Thursday during the summer through August 15 at various Cape May locations. Contact ELTC for locations and reservations.

Currently, on the mainstage, is "Summerland" running through July 20, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:30 p.m., except there is no show on July 4, but there is a show on Sunday, July 7. Location is The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes Street, where the company is in residence. To learn more about the mainstage season, call 609-884-5898 or visit eastlynnetheater.org.





