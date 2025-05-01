Satomi Hofmann Joins PHANTOM Artist's Reception at Skylands Museum of Art

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Skylands Museum of Art has announced Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera singer, Satomi Hofmann will join the May 3, 2025 Artist’s Reception for Anne Bachelier, creator of the museum’s current exhibition featuring the oil paintings that illuminate the gothic tale. The day’s festivities will also include an artist’s meet and greet, book signing and silent auction, featuring not only the last three limited-edition editions of Bachelier’s books, a new oil painting called “Night of the Masks” but also two “Fondest Greetings” prop letters from the show, both of which were tucked into Madame Giry’s bodice then read/sung aloud in performance in the Broadway production.

Hofmann was a member of the cast when The Phantom of the Opera ended its record-breaking run on April 16, 2023 having played 3,642 performances in the roles of Carlotta Giudicelli, Madame Giry and The Confidante. She continues to bring The Phantom of the Opera to life on tour with No More Talk of Darkness, a concert celebration of Broadway music with fellow Phantom cast member Jeremy Stolle, who played the Phantom.

“I’m very proud to support the wonderful Skylands Museum, who has brought the gift of these enigmatic Phantom pieces to the public. It’s very special to see a story I hold so dearly come alive in these remarkable paintings. And being able to see them in person – there is a richness and deliciousness that a photo simply can not capture. This is a full, immersive collection,” said Hofmann. “I am also pleased to lend my voice to honor the artist and her art. Once I saw these beautiful paintings, I knew donating the prop letters from my personal collection – each used in my performance as Madame Giry at the Majestic Theatre - was a must!” said Hofmann.

Skylands Museum Founder Ailene Fields said, “Satomi’s voice will add another story-telling layer to the day, we are very happy to have her join us. Art is found in many forms and her artful performances tell the story differently than sculpture, painting and illustration do. We are thrilled to add this live performance to the day’s festivities.”

The museum’s Artist’s Reception will be held on Saturday, May 3 from 12 to 4 PM to honor the talent of Anne Bachelier, who arrives from France, and concludes the museum’s The Phantom of the Opera temporary exhibition. The 26 oil paintings will return to France with the artist, unlikely to be united again in the USA. The non-profit museum is located at 15 Route 15 in Lafayette, NJ USA. The suggested entry donation of $10 per person includes the event and supports the museum’s expanded hours and cultural programming.

Comments