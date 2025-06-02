Sarah Ruhl’s FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY Begins This Month at Nutley Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Father’s Day, audiences are invited to gather at Nutley Little Theatre for a moving and imaginative production of For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl and directed by Gina Sarno. The show plays Sunday, June 15 at 2:00 PM.

Ruhl’s poignant, 90-minute dramedy follows Ann, a woman reflecting on her childhood performances as Peter Pan and her relationship with her father, as she and her siblings sit vigil in his hospital room during his final hours. In the wake of his passing, the group engages in a wide-ranging and emotionally rich conversation about family, politics, mortality, and growing up.

The cast of For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday features Ann Grippo as Ann, Andrew Swanson as John, Mead H. Winters as Jim and Captain Hook, Nick Pascarella as Michael, Tara Spinelli as Wendy, and Martin Pfefferkorn in the dual role of George and the siblings' father.

The creative team for For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday is led by Gina Sarno, who serves as director, sound designer, lighting designer, and set designer. Erin Sabat is the stage manager, boundaries coordinator, and poster artist. Xavier Vassallo and Anthony Valle operate the board, with Vassallo also serving as projections artist alongside projection consultants Kay Koch and Packy Anderson. Laura Anthony is the fight coordinator, Julia Sharp is the costumer, and props are provided by Gina Sarno and Beatriz Esteban-Messina. Jim Brown contributes as carpenter and stage curtain consultant/rigger, while Anthony Genitempo also serves as carpenter. Additional support comes from Jaclyn Staranka as consulting nurse and Lateefa Colburn, who provides the Pilates instructor voiceover.

Performances continue June 14, 20, 21, 26, 27 & 28 at 8:00 PM and June 15, 22, & 28 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available online at cur8.com or at the box office (cash, Venmo, PayPal only). Please note, the venue is not handicap accessible, and seating is general admission. This production is not recommended for children due to mature themes. For more information, visit nutleylittletheatre.com.

