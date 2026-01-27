Santiago Cruz Comes to the State Theatre New Jersey With Quince de Caminos Tour

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Internationally acclaimed Colombian singer-songwriter Santiago Cruz returns to the United States with the second U.S. leg of his Quince de Caminos Tour, celebrating the 15th anniversary of his landmark album Cruce de Caminos. The tour's only Tri-State area performance will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 8:00 PM at the historic State Theatre New Jersey.

Quince de Caminos, La Gira revisits the album that marked a turning point in Cruz's career, reimagined with new arrangements and enriched by special collaborations featured on his newly released studio project, Quince de Caminos. This New Jersey concert offers fans a rare opportunity to experience these refreshed 2025–2026 versions in an intimate, world-class setting.

“Quince de Caminos is about honoring the songs that shaped my journey and the people who have walked with me through them,” said Santiago Cruz. “Coming back to the U.S.—and especially sharing this music in New Jersey—feels like a reunion. These songs grow with us, and every night they find new meaning on stage.”

With a career spanning more than two decades, Cruz is one of the most influential voices in contemporary Latin pop. He has released 10 albums, earned six Latin GRAMMY nominations (including Best Singer-Songwriter Album, Record of the Year, and Best Singer-Songwriter Song), and built a devoted global following. Beyond music, his work includes the book Diciembre, otra vez (2021) and a role as a prime-time judge on Caracol TV's La Descarga. Recent tours have sold out major venues across Colombia, Mexico, and the U.S., including a memorable sold-out show at Bogotá's Movistar Arena.

Quince de Caminos takes audiences on an emotional journey through Cruz's most iconic songs—from Cruce de Caminos to highlights across his celebrated discography—delivering the intimacy, honesty, and storytelling that define his artistry.