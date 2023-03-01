Sanatana Tour Stops In Newark This June

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America this summer for the 1001 Rainbows Tour. Throughout, Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond.



Santana will wrap up the Blessings and Miracles Tour at the legendary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 4 followed by dates in Dallas and Houston, TX before kicking off the 1001 Rainbows Tour in Newark, NJ on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Stops include Canandaigua, NY, Niagara Falls, ON, Northfield, OH, Huber Heights, OH, Detroit, MI, Oxon Hill, MD, Atlantic City, NJ, Bridgeport, CT, Bangor, ME, Boston, MA, and more before concluding on August 6 in Springfield, MA.



Tickets on sale to general public starting March 3 at www.santana.com.



Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world's best-known musical signatures. For more than five decades-from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco-Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries.