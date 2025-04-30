Sample Class Day For Vivid Dreamers Summer Theatre Camp Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivid Stage will offer a Sample Class Day for its Vivid Dreamers summer theatre program for students entering grades 4 through 10. The free Sample Class Day is Saturday, May 17 from 1:00-2:30 at the Oakes Center in Summit, and registration is required. Vivid Dreamers is a program that celebrates the unique creativity of each individual student, and helps them to develop their own voice and personal expression.

The Sample Class Day will feature 30 minutes in each of the camp's subjects: Acting, Movement and Voice. Director Harry Patrick Christian will lead creative dramatics exercises in the acting session, Choreographer Katelyn Loss will teach a short movement class, and Musical Director Vanessa Parvin will lead a group voice lesson. The 90-minute experience is provided to students who may be considering enrollment in the summer program, but would like to become more familiar with what the experience will include.

Vivid Dreamers, which runs from July 7 through July 25, 2025, is a three-week theatre experience which begins with training, where students build skills and study with theatre professionals. Then, the students craft their own script under the guidance of their directors, and ultimately perform this original piece for their friends and family. The program will be held Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm (with a special afternoon performance July 25) at Vivid's home at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit.

At Vivid Dreamers, we believe in collaboration, creativity and fun. Vivid Dreamers is an enjoyable way for students in grades 4 through 10 to explore and expand their own talents during their summer vacation. Students receive individual attention, constructive feedback, and the support needed to achieve their personal goals.

In the first week, the ensemble begins to come together through classes and workshops in acting, improv, playwriting, singing and movement. These and other skills will be explored as the group builds the foundation for their creative process.

The second week focuses on the development and writing of an original play, which will also include music and movement. Students have the opportunity to shape their own characters and performances, which might include new subjects explored in the first week such as stage combat and physical comedy.

In the third week, the cast and their director, musical director and choreographer hone and refine their original work in preparation for its presentation on the final evening of the program.

The Sample Class Day on Saturday, May 17 from 1-2:30 is free, but registration is required. Email sarah@vividstage.org or call 908-514-9654. Tuition for the Vivid Dreamers program is $900, with limited need-based scholarships available through a grant from the Investors Foundation. Registration and more information can be found at Vivid Dreamers. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Classes will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, visit www.vividstage.org or call 908-514-9654.

