Sammy By The Sea Tribute Event Will Celebrate Sammy Davis, Jr.'s 100th Anniversary

A memorable musical event, Sammy By The Sea, presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the multitalented, sensational performer known as Mr. Entertainment, the incomparable Sammy Davis, Jr.!

The swingin' Sammy By The Sea celebration will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Noon, indoors, overlooking a picturesque view of the Avon marina, at the Avon Municipal Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

This two-hour delightful tribute program will feature guest speakers, live music, and various unique giveaway items to be raffled off to commemorate the remarkable career of Sammy Davis, Jr.

When asked if Frank Sinatra, besides Sammy, will be remembered at the event, Ms. Morris replied energetically, “Yes! The show will focus much more on Sammy as it is his 100th anniversary, but we will also recall Frank. Together they remain in our hearts and will be respectfully discussed, considering their loyal, longstanding friendship, and successful musical relationship.”

Brian Mark, executive producer of the radio program, The Sounds of Sinatra With Sid Mark, will graciously host the show, along with a marvelous chat by distinguished guest speakers and Sinatra Scholars Charles L. (Chuck) Granata and Professor Dana Polan. In addition, live music will be provided by popular vocalist, Zack Alexander.

The venue is a BYOB, so attendees may bring their favorite beverage to the event. Mini lunch snacks and sweet treats will be served before and during the event. Free parking is available.

The show team of Karen Morris, Chuck Granata, Dana Polan, Brian Mark and Zack Alexander have been entertaining event attendees for many years, honoring the musical artistry of Frank Sinatra.

Karen Morris is a producer at Sand Castle Communications and founder of The Rat Pack Music Alliance, a presenter of musical/talk special events, and a contributing writer for The Dean Martin Association; Charles L. (Chuck) Granata is a music producer, historian, author, and host of Sinatra Standard Time on KSDS-FM, on Jazz88.org. Dana Polan is the Martin Scorsese Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University and has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. Brian Mark is the executive producer of the long-running radio program, The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark; Zack Alexander is a talented Jazz Vocalist who specializes in performing standards from the Great American Songbook.

Tickets are on sale now. For ticket information, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com

