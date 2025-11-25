Sam Heughan’s Book Tour Comes to bergenPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

bergenPAC has announced one new event. Actor Sam Heughan will bring his book tour for The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure to bergenPAC’s stage on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. Every purchased ticket receives a copy of Sam Heugan’s book. Tickets are on sale now.

Sam Heughan’s acting career has led him on a unique journey around the world, and his love of craft spirits, history, and travel is distilled into this personal collection of cocktail recipes. Every purchased ticket receives a copy of his new book, The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure.

The Cocktail Diaries includes chapters on Sam’s Top 10 all-time favorites, "Simple and Timeless" recipes for those easy crowd-pleasers, "Complex and Conversational" for something a bit more sophisticated, and a final section, "Made by Friends," featuring imaginative recipes created by international bartenders for Sam and his brand Sassenach Spirits—a tailormade tour of the world’s best cocktails.

Sam’s expertise and enthusiasm shine through, as he regales tales of tasting cocktails – from the historic Boulevardier in Paris and a Bramble in New Orleans to a Papaya Margarita in the back of a van in the Oaxaca mountains – and delights in sharing his favorite adventures (and drinks!) with the reader.