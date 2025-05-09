SOUTH PACIFIC Comes to Gateway Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point will open its first musical of 2025, “South Pacific,” by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The show runs on weekends from May 30 to June 8.

The timeless classic, with beloved songs such as “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” “Bali Ha’i,” “Wonderful Guy,” “Younger Than Springtime,” and “Some Enchanted Evening,” is based on James A. Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Tales of the South Pacific.” The story centers around an American nurse stationed in the South Pacific during World War II who falls in love with a French expatriate, however, she struggles to accept his mixed-race children from a previous marriage. Another romance between a U.S. Marine lieutenant and a young Tonkinese woman brings up the lieutenant’s own fears about societal consequences should he marry her. The issue of racial prejudice is explored throughout the musical, sending a strong progressive message on racism.

“The show is all about confronting racism. You see a young nurse fall in love and you can’t help but root for her, but then you find out she’s racist after discovering her lover has two mixed-raced children,” said Gateway’s Artistic Director Phil Pallitto. “What draws me to ‘South Pacific’ is its honest, unflinching take on racism. It was one of the first musicals to tackle prejudice head on, emphasizing that hate is something that is taught—it’s not innate—especially in the powerful song ‘You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught.’ At a time when issues like immigration and systemic bias are front and center, this message resonates more than ever.”

The cast consists of approximately 30 performers, with lead roles double cast. Nurse Nellie Forbush is played by Rachael Burghen and Allison McGinley; her lover Emile DeBecque will be played by Cormac Morrisey and Steve Ciapanna. The young lovers Lt. Joe Cable and Liat are being played by Christian Horning-Finneran, Sawyer Lilley and Scarlett Romano and Rite Capriolli, respectively.

Pallitto chose this musical after conducting a deep dive on the major themes in today’s world and the message he wanted to send.

“’South Pacific’ checked all the boxes for me with regard to allowing art to tell a story and go places where others cannot go,” said Pallitto. “I want to use art as an influencer. That’s what theater did before TikTok or Instagram. Musical theater was the influencer.

“And this musical has a beautiful tension between the lush, romantic setting of the South Pacific and the hard truths of these very human characters. It mirrors our landscape in 2025—more than 75 years after its debut. We’re still hearing these songs about love and hate—and it’s time we start listening.”

