SOPAC's Next Laughs In The Loft Lineup Announced

Leave the stress of the last year and a half behind for a night at Laughs in the Loft, a monthly stand-up comedy series at SOPAC. Hosted by Joe Larson, each show features several comedians. The next performance is Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $20.

The lineup includes:

Buddy Fitzpatrick is a New Jersey native and comic of over 40 years. He has been on everything from Comedy Central to "The Sopranos."

Isabel Hagen has been featured at the Montreal Comedy Fest and was recently on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." She is also an accomplished violist with a degree from Juilliard and has played in the orchestras of several Broadway shows.

Sheba Mason has comedy in her blood. The daughter of comedian Jackie Mason, Sheba started performing on the condo circuit in Florida at age 6.

Michael Somerville has been seen on Comedy Central, VH1, Bravo, the History channel, Nick@Night and "Late Night with David Letterman."