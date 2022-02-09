SOPAC LAUGHS IN THE LOFT Lineup Announced For March 2

Need something to look forward to on Hump Day? Head to SOPAC for the monthly Laughs in the Loft stand-up series that Baristanet calls, "a comedy cure for the midweek blues."

Hosted by local comedian Joe Larson, each show features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. Laughs in the Loft is held every first Wednesday of the month. The talent is announced approximately two weeks prior to each show. Beverages and concessions are available for purchase by cash and credit card. Laughs in the Loft is intended for mature audiences. It is recommended for ages 18 and up.

The next performance is Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $20.

Meet the lineup:

Ophira Eisenberg - Ophira has been seen on HBO, Comedy Central and "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" but you may recognize her voice more than her appearance. She's the host of NPR's Ask Me Another, which airs on over 400 stations.

Boris Khaykin - Listed as one of Time Out New York's Next Big Stars, Boris is not just a comedian. A writer, producer and director he has won two Webby awards and appeared on "Broad City."

Mia Jackson - A regular opener for Amy Schumer, Mia is a star in her own right. She has appeared on "NickMom Night Out," Viceland, Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar" and was a semi-finalist on Season 9 of NBC's "Last Comic Standing."

Marcus Monroe - Winner of the prestigious Andy Kaufman Award, Marcus's show is anything but expected. A fantastic comedian and juggler he has appeared on MTV, ABC and CBS as well as Zach Galifianakis's movie It's Kind of a Funny Story.

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.