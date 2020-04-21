SOPAC Announces Matching Fund Emergency Campaign

As the impact of the Coronavirus is felt throughout the region, nonprofit arts centers are turning to the community to help sustain them through the months ahead. The South Orange Performing Arts Center has launched an emergency fundraising campaign championed by its Board of Governors, who raised $30,000 from their ranks, to provide matching funds for donors to SOPAC. When people donate to the SOPAC 2020 Emergency Fund their gift is matched by the Board of Governors' fund, thereby doubling the impact made by their donation. Gifts are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.



Board Chairman Paul Bartick is spearheading the campaign. His steadfast commitment to keeping SOPAC viable for the future has inspired many others, and donations have already begun to come in. In fact, within the first twelve hours, SOPAC was already one third of the way to the goal, with over $10,000 in donations received.

Bartick states, "At this moment in history, our healers, emergency responders, scientists, journalists, and government leaders are critically important. And we believe the arts are essential as well. They entertain and inspire us through a shared experience that enriches and gives us hope. If you are in a position to do so, please consider donating to The SOPAC 2020 Emergency Fund."

You can make a gift to SOPAC by

Donating through the SOPAC website: sopacnow.org/donate

Sending a check to "SOPAC" at One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ 07079

Contacting SOPAC at membership@SOPACnow.org or (973) 712-4102



Performing Arts Centers are economic drivers in their communities and small business owners throughout the region rely on larger institutions like SOPAC to bring activity to the downtown areas. Once the restrictions on gatherings are lifted, SOPAC will need this fund to help ramp up its ability to book artists and staff events and operations. The sooner "normal" returns, the sooner businesses can once again contribute to a thriving community. SOPAC-New Jersey's Favorite Small Performing Arts Center for the past six years-is a central part of the strong fabric of the South Orange-Maplewood community.

SOPAC Leadership is planning to not only survive through the down time but to joyously open the doors as soon as it is safe to do so. Executive Director Craig Sumberg notes, "In addition to difficult layoffs and furloughs for our small staff, we are actively seeking state and federal assistance, which is highly competitive even in the best of times. This fund will help carry us through the upcoming months and every dollar raised is considered an investment of optimism for the future. We hope the community will give as generously as possible given their personal circumstances"





