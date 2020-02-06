SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Will Come to Life on the Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage

Jason Robert Brown's beautiful song cycle Songs for a New World comes to life fully staged at Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage for four performances only from February 20-23! This production is directed by Brian Remo and musically directed by Bruce De La Cruz.

Songs for A New World is the first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County). This moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

Intimate VIP tables are available. They seat two people (one ticket per couple) and include advance, premium seating, complimentary beverage service, a UCPAC hospitality gift bag, meet & greet opportunities with the cast, tour of the set/ stage, and sound check viewing.

"If you love musical theater, you will ADORE this production," says director Brian Remo. "This score is beyond brilliant. This cast and production team have made a stern commitment to bring the music to life through a presentation and interpretation that requires the highest level from everyone involved," he explains.

Also, actor Dan Maceyek says "people should come see this show as there is something for everyone as far as music style and message. Each piece is a story in itself and all of the songs have to do with that one moment when you have to make a decision that will forever alter the course of your life."

Cast:

Woman 1 - Nikki Ashe

Woman 2 - Julie Galorenzo

Man 1 - Jared Milian

Man 2 - Dan Maceyak

Performances:

Thursday, February 20 at 8 pm

Friday, February 21 at 8 pm

Saturday, February 22 at 8 pm

Sunday, February 23 at 3 pm

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732-499-8226. The box office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





