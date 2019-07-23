SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Dances Into Mayo Performing Arts Center

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, the 16-time Emmy Award-winning show that sparked America's fascination with dance, is set to captivate audiences again this fall - live on tour. Celebrating its momentous 16th season, members of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE's Top 10 finalists will make their way to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 14 at 7 pm as part of Season 16's SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019. Tickets are $49-$99.



Along with Top 10 finalists, the Season 16 tour lineup will feature two of DANCE's All-Stars, who will be announced at a later date. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airs Mondays at 9:00 PM ET/PT on FOX.

Fall's hottest ticket will feature this season's most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour. Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark productions will present audiences across the country with the opportunity to experience LIVE the action brought into their living rooms each week on the beloved summer series, with a variety of sizzling, one-of-a-kind dance routines they have come to enjoy and expect from their favorite dancers.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE received four 2019 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Choreography (with Travis Wall and Luther Brown both recognized in the category), Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction and Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 is directed by visionary director Raj Kapoor and co-directed by Rita Maye Bland, with dance routines overseen by Emmy award winning supervising choreographer Mandy Moore.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 is produced by Faculty Productions.





