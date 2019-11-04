SCROOGE THE MUSICAL Announced At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Put a little spirit into your holidays - three of them, in fact - and battle the bah-humbugs with "Scrooge," a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre Nov. 22 through Dec. 1.

Presented by M & M Stage Productions, dates and show times for this family-friendly musical are Fridays, Nov. 22 and 29 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 23 and 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. The community is invited to an opening night reception with the cast and crew on Nov. 22.

This classic tale of the rich, stingy Ebenezer Scrooge closely follows the 1970 musical film starring Albert Finney, which won an Academy Award for music score. Scrooge gets a rude awakening on Christmas Eve, following a visit by the ghost of his old business partner, Jacob Marley, and three otherworldly spirits: The Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. But it is yet to be seen if this journey from times past to times yet to be will result in a kinder, gentler Scrooge.

The cast features Matthew Cassidy of Morrisville, Pa., as Scrooge; Quinton Barker, Columbus, N.J., as Fred; Kurt Penney, Pennington, as Bob Cratchit; Bridget Godfrey, Robbinsville, as Ms. Dilber; Dan Mucha, Jackson, N.J., as Topper; Steve Lobis, Morrisville, as Tom Jenkins; R. James Hunt, Trenton, as Jacob Marley; Shelby Siwczak, Groveville, N.J., as Ghost of Christmas Past; Tom Bessilleu, Lawrenceville, as Mr. Fezziwig; Linda Cunningham, Yardley, Pa., as Mrs. Fezziwig; Reise Bridgers, Hamilton, as Young Scrooge; Jillian Lee, Hamilton, as Belle; Sean McGrath, Churchville, Pa., as Ghost of Christmas Present; Thomas "TC" Coppolecchia, Bordentown, as Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come; April Rohland, Trenton, as Mrs. Cratchit; Justin Casler, Hamilton, as Tiny Tim; and Dayley Katz, Plainsboro, Kathy Cratchit.

The Cratchit Kids are played by Sawyer Berness, Pennington; Hope Ghaffoor, Hamilton; Makayla McClintic, Jamison, Pa.; and Juliana Penney, Pennington. In the role of Street Urchins are Harrison Bomm, Hamilton; Noah Coppolecchia, Bordentown; Sophia Coppolecchia, Bordentown; Scott Harris, Levittown, Pa.; and Stephanie Renzi, Robbinsville.

Members of the Ensemble, playing various roles: Quinton Barker, Columbus, N.J.; Carmela Beitler, South Brunswick; Sawyer Berness, Pennington; Addison Blumberg, Yardley, Pa.; Harrison Bomm, Hamilton; Steve Brandt, Mountainside, N.J.; Reise Bridgers, Hamilton; Aimee Clark, Lawrenceville; Isabella Colon, Hamilton; Thomas "TC" Coppolecchia; Bordentown; Nicholas Eldridge, Hamilton; Dianne Faldut, Pennington; Alex Friedrich, Hamilton; Bridget Godfrey, Robbinsville; Scott Harris, Levittown, Pa.; Dayley Katz, Plainsboro; Makenna Katz, Plainsboro; Jillian Lee, Hamilton; Jason Marinko, Hamilton; Patricia Mayer, Hamilton; Sean McGrath, Churchville, Pa.; Samantha Moon, Hamilton; Dan Mucha, Jackson, N.J.; Laura Orlando, Bordentown; Peter Piccini, Monroe, N.J.; Alexis Plexico, Levittown, Pa.; Isabella Proano, Hamilton; Sedona Raphael, Cranbury; April Rohland, Trenton; Belle Salvatore, Hamilton; Shelby Siwczak, Groveville, N.J.; Katie Smith, Red Bank; and Riley Yorke- Hamilton.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website at www.kelseytheatre.org, or call the box office for a brochure.





