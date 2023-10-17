Rosemary Loar Stars In STING*CHRONICITY At Centenary Stages Fringe Festival

Centenary Stages Fringe Festival will present Broadway veteran and award winning cabaret artist, Rosemary Loar, in her critically acclaimed show STING*chronicity.

Performances will take place November 2 - 5 and are held at the Kutz Theatre : 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. STING*chronicity is directed by Barry Kleinbort and boasts a band featuring musical director Frank Ponzio (piano) with Tom Hubbard on bass)..

STING*chronicity offers an unexpected combination of monologues with a stunning variety of arrangements featuring the music of this brilliant contemporary songwriter.

The show is "set" in Madison Square Garden on the occasion of the final reunion concert of the iconic band, The Police, which was headed by Sting. The famed rock composer/singer sent us out an "S.O.S." and 18,000 fans responded. In STING*chronicity, Loar surveys the diverse and passionate audience and their very varied interpretations of Sting's music, then filters the words of his songs through their unique lives and experiences. "A concert," Loar relates in the show, "always brings people together who couldn't be further apart."

The show includes many of Sting's most popular hits, including ""Message In A Bottle", "Moon Over Bourbon Street," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "Roxanne," "Every Breath You Take," as well as some lesser known songs, like "Ghost Story," a tune from Sting's recent Broadway show, The Last Ship.

Rosemary Loar's STING*chronicity played at Joe's Pub and the Metropolitan Room to rave reviews.

BroadwayWorld wrote: "While (Sting, Stang, Stung) showcased Loar's interpretive vocal abilities, this new show offers a rich theatrical experience. Loar doesn't simply rearrange numbers; she re-contextualizes them, morphing into a series of characters that sing each song as it arises out of an imagined situation. This unique show is audacious, well calibrated, and juicy. You'll never listen to Sting the same way again."

All music by Sting except All I Could Do Is Sigh (Rosemary Loar) . Monologues by Robert W. Atwood, Rosemary Loar, Barry Kleinbort, Cheryl Stern, Matt Hoverman and Mia Katz.