Renée Fleming and More Set for 2025 Princeton Festival Line-Up

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its performance line-up for this year's Princeton Festival, New Jersey's premier performing arts festival, taking place June 6-21 on the beautiful grounds of Morven Museum & Garden. The performing arts showcase includes chart-topping hits of music icons, superstar soprano Renée Fleming, songs by Sondheim, a tumultuous opera by Giacomo Puccini, an evening of dance, music of Vivaldi and the Motor City, plus a joy-filled finale featuring the music of ABBA. A Baroque concert and violin recital take place at nearby Trinity Church.

Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov says of the many offerings, “This year's Festival will amaze you with its breadth and variety of musical experiences. Whether you like Classical, Baroque, vocal, pop music or dance and opera, I guarantee you that you will find it in our Festival line-up. Prepare to be transported by exquisite music in a beautiful setting, surrounded by nature.”

Opening Weekend begins Friday, June 6 with ICON: The Voices That Changed Music featuring songs by such iconic artists as Prince, Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Elvis Presley, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, and more performed by returning Festival artists Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw, with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra conducted by Lucas Waldin.

On Saturday, June 7, the incomparable soprano Renée Fleming performs with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra. The 5-time Grammy Award-winning soprano sings her favorite arias and songs during one unforgettable evening at this year's Festival. Rossen Milanov conducts.

Sunday, June 8 is Community Day at the Festival with morning Yoga, a new Festival Farmers' Market, student art exhibit, and free family fun activities followed by a ticketed, cabaret-style performance of Sondheim in the City with Broadway star Melissa Errico.

Opera is at the heart of the Festival with Giacomo Puccini's passionate opera Tosca taking centerstage June 13, June 15, and 17. Soprano Toni Marie Palmertree stars as Tosca. Victor Starsky takes on the role of Cavaradossi and Luis Ledesma portrays Scarpia. Festival veterans Eric Delagrange and Nicholas Nestorak are cast as Cesare Angelotti and Spoletta, respectively. Jacob Hanes is in the role of Sciarrone.

Classical music lovers will enjoy An Evening of Pas de deux with American Repertory Ballet and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, June 14, and Viva Vivaldi! with Daniel Rowland and Maja Bogdanović on Friday, June 20 in the performance pavilion. Two concerts will be performed at Trinity Church, Tessa Lark, Violin: Stradgrass on Thursday, June 12 and The Sebastians: Baroque Brilliance on Wednesday, June 18.

Fans of music groups of the 60s-70s can look forward to Masters of Soul: A Motown Revue capping off the Festival's Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 19, and ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA on Saturday, June 21, concluding the Festival on a high note of nostalgic fun.

The complete 2025 Princeton Festival performance line-up is as follows:

Friday, June 6 at 7pm – ICON: The Voices That Changed Music

Saturday, June 7 at 8pm – Renée Fleming with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, June 8 at 4pm – Sondheim in the City with Melissa Errico

June 12 at 7pm (Trinity Church) – Tessa Lark, Violin: Stradgrass

June 13, 15 & 17 – Puccini's Tosca (4pm Sunday matinee and other performances at 7pm)

Saturday, June 14 at 7pm – An Evening of Pas de deux with American Repertory Ballet and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra

Wednesday, June 18 at 3pm and 7pm (Trinity Church) – The Sebastians: Baroque Brilliance

Thursday, June 19 at 7pm – Masters of Soul A Motown Revue

Friday, June 20 at 7pm – Viva Vivaldi! with Daniel Rowland and Maja Bogdanović

Friday, June 21 at 7pm – ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

The Festival's outdoor venue features concessions and space for attendees to gather outdoors before performances and during intermissions. Main-stage events are presented in a state-of-the-art, rain-proof performance pavilion which will be expanded this year to include additional seating to accommodate growing audiences.

