Remember Jones to Join Motor City Revue Show at Bell Works

Guest vocalist Remember Jones will join lead singer Layonne Holmes and Motor City Revue for an evening of Motown hits on the rooftop deck at Bell Works at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 28, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center.

Jersey Shore favorite Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. His theatrical events have played to countless packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States.

"I performed for the first time with Motor City Revue at the Axelrod in 2016 and we did a big show together for the Monmouth County Fair last year," said Jones. "The Motown sound is such a huge part of my musical influence and understanding, and to join forces with artists who love and respect the music as much as I do is an absolute pleasure!"

From Hitsville to Soulsville, Motor City Revue's 13-piece band, which includes a five-piece horn section, will have the audience dancing and singing along to the songs immortalized by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, The Supremes and countless others.

Motor City Revue covers popular and rare Motown hits, plus Stax artists and popular rock and soul classics. They pay homage by matching the vocal harmonies and instrumental mix that distinguished the original recordings, offering music lovers an authentic tribute to the artists and songs that defined a generation.

This performance, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, will be held at the rooftop bar at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel. Cocktails will be available for purchase. In the event of rain, the concert will take place in the atrium. Tickets are $38 in advance and $42 at the door and may be purchased by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com.