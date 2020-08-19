Registration for Fall MPAC Virtual Performing Arts Classes Begins Today

You can now register for classes for children and adults.

The Mayo Performing Arts School's fall classes and Adult Enrichment courses will be virtual this fall. Registration begins August 19 at MayoArts.Org.



Classes will run for 12 weeks, from September 21-December 19.



From musical theatre workshops to magic, private voice instruction to improv to stand-up comedy for adults, there's something for both children and adults to try out and enjoy. Classes range in time from 60 minutes to two hours.



Class sizes will be small and registration is required. Access to Zoom on laptop, desktop or phone is required.



For additional information or to register, go to https://www.mayoarts.org/education/pas For additional questions, please email pas@mayoarts.org. (Note: Page will be active on Wednesday, August 19at 12 pm)



Classes include:

MUSICAL THEATRE & DANCE

Broadway Fun!

Ages 5-6

A fun introduction to musical theatre! Work on basic singing skills, movement, and acting while working toward a final zoom performance.

Wednesdays I 3 - 4 pm

$180.00



Broadway Kids 2

Ages 7-8

Have fun working on singing, dancing and acting skills! Class will focus on preparing a mini musical to be performed in the final Zoom session!

Tuesdays 4 - 5 or Wednesdays 4:30 - 5:30 pm

$180.00



Musical Theatre Workshop Jr.

Ages 9-12

This fun and exciting class will include song performance, acting technique, movement and character development. Students will work on individual songs, scenes and exercises all in a supportive and fun atmosphere!

Tuesdays 5:30 - 6:30 or Wednesdays I 6:00 - 7:00 pm

$180.00



TEEN Musical Theatre Workshop

Ages 13-18

This fun and exciting class will include song performance, acting technique, movement and character development. Students will work on individual songs, scenes and exercises all in a supportive and fun atmosphere!

Tuesdays I 7:00 - 8:30 pm

$250.00



Junior Dance Party!

Ages 5-7

Let's move and dance together! Classes will focus on warm-ups, learning dances and steps, and fun games! We'll have a special theme each week! This will be a fun way for students to express themselves, exercise and socialize in a fun and creative environment!

Thursdays I 4 - 5 pm

$180.00



Broadway Dance Workshop

Ages 13-18

Highly recommended for any musical theatre performer looking to strengthen their dance ability! Each week students will build confidence and will grow in knowledge of the vocabulary and technique of Musical Theatre Dance through warm ups, exercises and choreography.

Mondays or Wednesdays 6:00 - 7:00 pm

$180.00



TEEN Musical Theatre Audition Technique

Ages 13-18

Whether you want to prepare for auditions or to grow as a performer, this workshop will provide you with good solid technique and help you build your confidence and repertoire! Students will finish class with good solid audition material. Includes Guest Broadway performers and industry professionals. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!

Thursdays 7:00 - 8:30 pm

$250.00



SATURDAY WORKSHOPS

Broadway Kids Saturday

Ages 7-8

Have fun working on singing, dancing and acting skills! Class will focus on preparing a mini musical to be performed in the final Zoom session!

Saturdays 9:30 - 11 am

$250.00



Saturday Musical Theatre Workshop

Ages 9-12

Have fun working on singing, dancing and acting skills! Class will focus on preparing a mini musical to be performed in the final Zoom session!

Saturdays 11:00 - 12:30

$250.00



TEEN Musical Theatre Workshop Saturday

Ages 13 - 18

This exciting program covers many aspects of musical theatre performance while working toward a zoom showcase performance. Students learn singing skills and song performance, acting, musical theatre dance, and much more. Learn from professional artists in an exciting and creative environment. Guests include Broadway performers and industry professionals!

Saturdays 1:00 - 3:00

$350.00



Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop Conservatory - Saturday

Ages 13 - 18

By permission or audition only - please email pas@mayoarts.org before your register. Former MPAC Conservatory students do not need permission to register

This advanced musical theatre program is meant for students who really want to bring their performing skills to the next level! Work on song performance, advanced acting techniques, audition technique and choreography. Program will include Broadway guest performers and industry professional and will lead to a final zoom showcase.

Saturdays 2:00 - 4:00 pm

$350.00



SINGING, SONG PERFORMANCE & PRIVATE LESSONS

Song Performance Workshop

Ages 9-12

If you love to sing, this class is for you! Each student will work on every aspect of performing 1-2 solos. Gain confidence through vocal coaching, technique and exercises! Have fun preparing for a mini end of session Zoom showcase!

Wednesdays I 4 - 5 pm

$180.00



MPAC Idol!

Ages 13-16

Learn to perform your favorite pop, movie or musical songs with style and personality! Gain confidence through solid vocal technique and song performance coaching . Work on 1-2 solos to be presented in the end of session Zoom showcase.

Wednesdays I 6 - 7:30 pm

$250.00



Private Instruction Ages 12 - Adult

Private Voice:

Become a more confident singer with proper vocal technique, breathing, placement, diction and song performance.



Private Coaching:

Private lessons and coaching sessions are available in song preparation and performance, monologues, audition preparation, music and lyric composition .

Available Monday - Friday I 2 - 8 pm. Saturdays 9 - 2 pm

½ hour $360.00 for 12 sessions or 1 hour - $720.00 for 12 sessions

*Email pos@moyoorts.org and we will match with you with a teacher and time



ACTING, IMPROV , VOICE OVERS & PLAYWRITING FOR KIDS & ADULTS

Acting Workshop Jr.

Ages 9-12

Work on acting skills, character development, theatre games and improvisation in a fun and creative atmosphere.



Tuesdays I 4:30 - 5:30 pm

$180.00



Teen Actors Workshop

Ages 13 - 18

Work on acting skills, character development, theatre games and improvisation in a fun and creative atmosphere.

Tuesdays I 7;00 - 8:30

$250.00



TEEN Monologue Workshop

Ages 13-18

Whether it's to prepare for auditions or grow as an actor, this class will offer a full experience! Every two weeks the students will be assigned and coached on a different style of monologue - comedic, dramatic, film or Shak espeare . Gain new skills in a fun and supportive atmosphere!

Mondays I 7 - 8:30 pm

$250.00



lmprov for TEENS

Ages 13-18

Free your imagination, exercise your spontaneity and creativity all while having a great time connecting with peers! Build your performance and communication skills in a fun supportive environment!

Thursdays I 7:30 - 8:30 pm

$180.00



Playwriting Workshop for Teens

Ages 13 - 18

Are you the next William Shakespeare? It's time to find out! In this playwriting workshop you'll learn how to create scripts with compelling characters, conflict, and story structure in a fun and supportive setting! Just imagine the thrill of sitting in a crowded theater and watching live actors perform the words you wrote while an audience laughs and cries and bursts into applause! There's no greater thrill! Remember "The Play's the Thing!"

Wednesdays 7:00 - 8:30

$250.00



Magic and Mayhem!

Ages 8 - 12

Have you ever wanted to amaze your friends and family with magic? Now's your chance! In this class you'll study the art of Devious Deception! You'll learn to create mind bending Illusions and Confusions! You'll become a Master of Magical Mayhem! Oh, and you'll have a lot of fun.

Thursdays 4:00 - 5:00

$180.00



Happy Hour lmprov for Adults! Ages 21+ I Taught by LA actor, writer and producer Justin Anthony Long

An hour of fun-filled, wine-fueled, unscripted fun! Whether you're new to improv or a seasoned pro, this weekly happy hour is a great way to spend time with friends and even make some new ones via our virtual classroom . Every week, we'll play fun improv games guaranteed to put a smile on your face and alleviate the daily stresses of quarantine life!!

Wednesdays I 7:30 - 8:30 pm

$180.00



Stand Up Comedy!

Ages 18+ I Taught by LA Comedian Dave DeVito

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a stand-up comedian? Now's your chance! There's no greater rush than standing in front of a room full of people and making them laugh. But first you've got to learn how! This course will teach you the art forms of comedy writing and performance in a safe and fun environment where you can be authentic, inspired, and of course... Funny!

Thursdays I 7 - 8:30 pm

$250.00



Intro to Voice Overs!

Ages 16 - Adult I Taught by commercial and voice-over actor Jim Conroy

Have you been told you have the perfect voice for voice over work and wanted to explore breaking into the business? This workshop will cover an intro to the world of commercial and animation voice over work! Learn about the different types of voice over work and skills necessary to be successful in the industry. Learn techniques to read and audition with commercial copy and to develop interesting and fun characters with your voice. Learn basic recording technique and gain an insight into the commercial industry! Don't miss out!

Mondays I 7:30 - 9:00

$250.00



VISUAL ART PROGRAMS

Ready, set, draw!

Ages 9 - 12

Grab a sketch book and let's get started! What do you like to draw? Explore some new and fun ways to get your creative side moving. With the help of games and props we will stretch the limits of our imagination.

Thursdays 4:00 - 5:00

$180.00



One Canvas, One hour

Ages 13 - 18

What will your work of art be? Each class will focus on a different topic the will help you create your own unique artwork. The inspiration point is the same but every artist will make it their own.

Thursdays 7:00 - 8:00

$180.00



THE MIRACLE PROJECT

Act! Sing! Dance! Connect! Using the methodology of "The Miracle Project"

"The Miracle Project" is an original groundbreaking, fully inclusive music, movement and creative drama program featured in the Emmy award winning documentary AUTISM: The Musical. This creative, dynamic, socialization program enables children and teens with autism spectrum disorders and other special needs to express themselves through music, dance, acting, story and writing. ALL children of ALL abilities grow in skills, spirit and work with highly talented staff while creating and performing musicals.

Ages 9 - 18

Thursdays 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. or Saturdays 11:00- 12:00

$125.00

