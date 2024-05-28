Registration Now Open for Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company is now accepting interviews for the Young Performers Workshop Summer 2024 musical theatre intensive. The registration deadline for the program is July 12, 2024. In-person interview dates are taking place on Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd, 2024 in the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown. They are scheduled by appointment between 4:30 – 6:00 pm.

Centenary Stage Company's critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop is seeking new and returning applicants for the 2024 Summer Program. The Summer Session of YPW will run for 5 weeks starting July 15th and ending August 18th. The session will culminate with live a performance opportunity for the students to be performed in August. The show(s) that the YPW students will put together will be chosen based on the number of students and available talents once the program begins. The registration deadline is July 12th for all interested new and returning applicants.

New students are required to attend an initial interview session with the program director, via phone or Zoom call or on the in-person dates, before registration acceptance, though all students are accepted into the program. All new applicants must attend interview for admittance into the program. The initial interview will cover in detail commitment level, previous training experience, applicant goals, and expectations. Parent questions and concerns will also be addressed.

Auditions will follow and are held on the first day to determine vocal and dance skill levels. Students will be placed in the appropriate class level based on audition status and will perform in the Summer Festival of Shows. These auditions and the first day of practice are to be held in Centenary’s Lackland Dance Studio located at 715 Grand Ave in Hackettstown, NJ with following days to take place in the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street. Contact the Centenary Stage Company’s Box Office at (908) 979-0900 as early as possible to schedule an interview.

Hailed as "a state treasure" the Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop (YPW) is a musical theatre training program for children 8 - 18 years old and operates under the auspices of the Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit Equity Theatre Company in residence at Centenary University. Dedicated to the enrichment of young lives through the use of theatre arts, the Young Performers Workshop is one of a few youth theatre programs to offer both formal training along - side practical production experience. Career-minded students can prepare for the rigors of a professional career; yet, students not aiming for a professional career benefit from the program, with its emphasis on discipline, self-worth and development of communication skills. As always, the YPW program has been designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers.

Interviews can be scheduled any time before the registration deadline with in-person interview dates taking place at the Little Theatre on June 1st and 2nd. In person interviews will take place by appointment between 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm. The Summer session begins on July 15th (registration deadline July 12th) with the final performances scheduled for the weekends of August 9-18th. Classes will meet in either the Dance Studio or the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus. Students will be put into groups to attend all the electives as well as rehearsals. Groups are created based on age and experience level, so siblings may not be grouped together. Classes are 5 days a week, Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM. Students’ individual schedules may fluctuate based on electives taken.

Tuition for the 4-week program is $795 per student, with a family discount of $695 for a second child with family discounts available for additional children. Children in the program may also elect to purchase a commemorative t-shirt for their session for an additional $15. A $75 non-refundable registration fee applied towards tuition is required. Tuition must be paid by the first class. The registration deadline is July 12th and there is a $30 late fee for registration payment received after this date. Additionally, there is a $12 fee to be charged for any returned checks. The Centenary Stage Company return policy states that any refunds requested after the first YPW session has begun will result in a 75% refund and 50% after the second session. The registration fee is non-refundable and there will be no refunds offered after the third session.

For more information, to register visit centenarystageco.org, email the Centenary Stage Company box office atboxoffice@centenarystageco.org, or call the office at (908) 979 - 0900.

