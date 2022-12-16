Rahway High School Presents Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS This Weekend
Performances are 7:30pm this Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th.
Rahway High School will present its winter musical production, Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Based on the classic movie musical starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, it features timeless Berlin songs like "Happy Holiday," "Blue Skies," and of course the title song. Recalling a simpler, more carefree time, White Christmas is the perfect way to spend a holiday evening with the whole family.
White Christmas also marks the final show for Rahway High School director Alison Dooley. Although this marks Mrs. Dooley's last production as director, her impact will be felt by the Rahway High School performing arts program for generations to come. For White Christmas, Mrs. Dooley is joined by long-time collaborator Robert Van Wyk as musical director and conductor and first-year Rahway teacher Emma Barkat as scenic designer.
Performances are 7:30pm this Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th at Rahway High School's Center for the Performing Arts, 1012 Madison Avenue in Rahway. Tickets are $12 ($10 for students). For tickets, visit rwhs.booktix.com.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 15, 2022
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an exciting evening with a unique show, AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK: ON THE ROCKS TOUR hosted by New York Times bestselling authors Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 8 PM.
Vivid Stage Announces Winter Improv Class for Adults and Teens
December 15, 2022
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The next session, taught by instructor Shereen Hickman, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 starting January 11.
Centenary Stage Company To Hold Open-Call Audition For THE LADYKILLERS By Graham Linehan
December 14, 2022
Centenary Stage Company will be holding an EPA call for their upcoming production of The Ladykillers by Graham Linehan. Auditions will be held on Tuesday, January 10 from 10:00 am-7:00 pm.
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Is Certified Sensory Inclusive
December 14, 2022
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received certification as a sensory-inclusive venue from the non-profit organization KultureCity. This undertaking promotes an accommodating and positive experience for all VACNJ guests with sensory issues and further reinforces one of the Art Center's main values: inclusivity.
Brazilian SuPerstar Marisa Monte Comes To Newark This June
December 14, 2022
Singer-songwriter Marisa Monte, one of Brazil's most adventurous and internationally acclaimed stars for over 30 years, will be performing at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, June 23rd at 8pm.