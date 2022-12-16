Rahway High School Presents Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS This Weekend

Rahway High School will present its winter musical production, Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Based on the classic movie musical starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, it features timeless Berlin songs like "Happy Holiday," "Blue Skies," and of course the title song. Recalling a simpler, more carefree time, White Christmas is the perfect way to spend a holiday evening with the whole family.

White Christmas also marks the final show for Rahway High School director Alison Dooley. Although this marks Mrs. Dooley's last production as director, her impact will be felt by the Rahway High School performing arts program for generations to come. For White Christmas, Mrs. Dooley is joined by long-time collaborator Robert Van Wyk as musical director and conductor and first-year Rahway teacher Emma Barkat as scenic designer.

Performances are 7:30pm this Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th at Rahway High School's Center for the Performing Arts, 1012 Madison Avenue in Rahway. Tickets are $12 ($10 for students). For tickets, visit rwhs.booktix.com.