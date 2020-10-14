ROCKY HORROR, The Nerds and More Announced at MPAC

Trivia, nerds and Rocky Horror are all on the docket this week at MPAC. Here's a look at what's happening at the Theatre this week.

Trivia Night at MPAC takes place Thursday, Oct 15 at 7 pm. Test your knowledge against other teams on the MPAC Plaza. Cost is $40 per team.

Concert: The Nerds



Friday, October 16 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

You can't help having the best time of your life when you are with The Nerds. You will enjoy an experience of sheer entertainment with what critics call the best cover band in the world. Join the fun as America's party band "fun-o-menon" celebrates its 35th anniversary.

$35-$50; The 8:30 pm will be available for livestream for $20.



On sale Friday, Oct. 16:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Friday, October 30 at 8 pm

The cult classic comes to MPAC for a special 45th anniversary screening!

$20 includes goodie bag



Anthony Krizan and Friends



Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8 pm

Guitarist Anthony Krizan calls his music "blues infused rock & roll with soulful swampy under tones." One of the premier songwriters and producers in the New York area, Krizan has penned music as lead guitarist of the popular jam band The Spin Doctors as well as for artists including Lenny Kravitz ("Stand By My Woman"), John Waite and Gretchen Wilson. Scheduled to perform with him are Jesse Malin, Rob Clores (The Black Crows), Sandy Mack and more.

$35-$50

Livestream available for $20



Reminder, next week is our virtual Starlight Ball. Tickets are $150 which includes the ability to partake in our silent auction and post event party, but you can view the event free at MayoArts.Org on Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 pm.

Learn more at http://www.mayoarts.org.

