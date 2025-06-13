RIDE THE CYCLONE Comes to North Star Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Star Theater Company will present Ride the Cyclone, the darkly comedic and heartfelt cult musical that asks: What would you do if you had one more chance at life? The show runs for two weekends only, from June 20-June 29, 2025 at Madonna Hall in Stockholm.

Following the tragic derailment of a high school choir's roller coaster ride, Ride the Cyclone catapults six Canadian teens into a mysterious afterlife where a mechanical fortune teller offers them the chance to tell their stories and compete for a second shot at life. With a wildly diverse score and quirky, unforgettable characters, this genre-bending musical explores mortality, identity, and what makes a life worth living.

Directed by Christine Bokhour, Ride the Cyclone features a talented cast of local performers from across Sussex County and beyond. Known for its viral songs and emotionally layered storytelling, this show has become a favorite among young performers and theater lovers alike.

The Upside Down Cast includes Todd Smith, Skylar Tomlin, Ronni McAllister, Luke Simmons, Miranda Jane, Nicole Verga, and Eliza Halteman. The Round and Round Cast includes Nathan Simmons, Sabrina Smith, Levi Kaplan, Dominic Chiocci, Quinton Sheneman, Ella Simmons, and Maria Varela.

Comments