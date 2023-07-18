R&B Icon Monica Set To Bring Her CODE RED EXPERIENCE Tour To NJPAC With Special Guest We Ani, October 1

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) R&B sensation Monica is set to take the stage, Bringing her 'Code Red Experience' Tour to Newark on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.



Monica first rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like "Don't Take It Personal" and "Before You Walk Out of My Life." Since then, she has continued to release chart-topping albums and singles, earning her multiple awards and accolades.



She owned the Billboard charts in the '90s and '00s with hit after hit: "The Boy Is Mine," "Angel of Mine," "So Gone," "Don't Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)," "The First Night" and "For You I Will." She's the soundtrack of our lives, a multi-platinum GRAMMY winner, an artist, a legend, a goddess—we could go on and on, but you already know! With soulful new music and a flawless voice, Monica is genuinely in her queen era—experience R&B royalty at her finest.



At only 24 years old, opening act Wé McDonald is a rising star with charisma to burn and a thousand-watt smile. She brought her show-stopping jazz vocals to NBC's The Voice as a member of Team Alicia, and she's performed non-stop ever since.



Tickets to see Monica and Wé Ani go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.