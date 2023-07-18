R&B Icon Monica Set To Bring Her CODE RED EXPERIENCE Tour To NJPAC With Special Guest We Ani, October 1

Monica first rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like "Don't Take It Personal" and "Before You Walk Out of My Life".

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company Photo 2 Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company in Montclair
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater Photo 4 Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater

R&B Icon Monica Set To Bring Her CODE RED EXPERIENCE Tour To NJPAC With Special Guest We Ani, October 1

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) R&B sensation Monica is set to take the stage, Bringing her 'Code Red Experience' Tour to Newark on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
 
 Monica first rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like "Don't Take It Personal" and "Before You Walk Out of My Life." Since then, she has continued to release chart-topping albums and singles, earning her multiple awards and accolades.
 
She owned the Billboard charts in the '90s and '00s with hit after hit: "The Boy Is Mine," "Angel of Mine," "So Gone," "Don't Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)," "The First Night" and "For You I Will." She's the soundtrack of our lives, a multi-platinum GRAMMY winner, an artist, a legend, a goddess—we could go on and on, but you already know! With soulful new music and a flawless voice, Monica is genuinely in her queen era—experience R&B royalty at her finest.
 
At only 24 years old, opening act Wé McDonald is a rising star with charisma to burn and a thousand-watt smile. She brought her show-stopping jazz vocals to NBC's The Voice as a member of Team Alicia, and she's performed non-stop ever since.
 
Tickets to see Monica and Wé Ani go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Dont Miss Jiehae Parks PEERLESS at Princeton Summer Theater Photo
Don't Miss Jiehae Park's PEERLESS at Princeton Summer Theater

Experience the dark comedy retelling of Macbeth in Jiehae Park's Peerless at Princeton Summer Theater. This rapid-paced and shocking satire takes a closer look at the cutthroat world of college admissions and what it means to be an Asian-American teenage girl. Don't miss this unforgettable production!

2
OGCMA Presents TRIO THE POWER OF THREE Starring Young Classical Artists Photo
OGCMA Presents TRIO THE POWER OF THREE Starring Young Classical Artists

Continuing its popular 'Summer Stars' classical series, OGCMA will present 'Trio! The Power of Three' starring young classical artists Risa Hokamura (violin), Narek Arutyunian (clarinet) and Albert Cano Smit (piano), on Thursday July 27 at 7:30 PM at the Great Auditorium.

3
SEUSSICAL Comes to North Star Theater Company This Summer Photo
SEUSSICAL Comes to North Star Theater Company This Summer

North Star Theater Company presents the musical “SEUSSICAL”.  Performed at Sparta High School by North Star Theater Company, audiences of all ages are invited to embark on a whimsical journey filled with cherished characters, toe-tapping music, and a heartwarming story that celebrates the power of imagination.

4
BLACK LIVES / BLUE LIVES Comes to the Theater Project This Month Photo
BLACK LIVES / BLUE LIVES Comes to the Theater Project This Month

The Theater Project will be offering the thought-provoking interactive program, Black Lives/Blue Lives at 7:30pm, Monday and Tuesday, July 31 and August 1. Tickets for the performance and facilitated discussion are $20.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peerless
Princeton Summer Theater (7/20-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Boheme
Surflight Theatre (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RING RING! It's the Libertine Belle Murder Musical
Gateway Playhouse (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show
Surflight Theatre (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Auschwitz Tour Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You