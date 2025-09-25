Pushcart Players Launches 51st Season With NJ State Council On The Arts Grant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pushcart Players will kick off its 51st season of musicals, classroom programs, and interactive workshops, all designed to spark imagination, learning, and fun for children everywhere.

“We are exceptionally enthused about our 51st Season,” said Paul Whelihan, producing artistic director. “Not just because it's a milestone for our company; we're particularly energized by both the content of our programs and the casting of our performers and teaching artists. Each reflects who we are as artists, and who our audiences are, and what their needs as arts learners are.”

Programming is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA), a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. A long-standing supporter throughout Pushcart's history, NJSCA believes that “the arts are central to every element we value most in a modern society including: human understanding, cultural and civic pride, strong communities, excellent schools, lifelong learning, creative expression, and economic opportunity.” (visit https://nj.gov/state/njsca/index.html)

Made possible with support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Pushcart's 2025–26 season brings stories from around the world to schools and theaters. Highlights include:

Cuentos del Árbol (Tree Tales)

A bilingual musical of Spanish and Latin American folklore, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and touring through June 2026.

Stone Soup… and Other Stories

Now in its 32nd year, this beloved favorite blends music, laughter, and global folktales that inspire sharing, acceptance, and a love of reading.

Holiday Tales: A Season of Miracles

A joyful, multicultural celebration of Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Chanukah.

Outta' This World: The Adventures of Kalien the Alien

A playful look at diversity, anti-bullying, and friendship, inspired by music from children's pop icon mr. RAY.

Lift Every Voice: A Letter to the Editor

Honoring the Civil Rights Movement through the eyes of a 12-year-old boy in 1960s Mississippi.

Throughout the season, Pushcart Players offers the Presenter Series, bringing the works of independent artists and teaching artists to schools. Ray Andersen performs “mr. RAY” in concerts and classroom presentations for very young viewers. His interactive shows feature his original songs, with messages of kindness, diversity, being creative, and staying healthy & active. He sings children's classics like “Five Little Monkeys,” and family songs by The Beatles, Bob Marley, and many more.

“Storytelling with Gerald Fierst” offers participatory stories of laughter, drama, and surprise from a multicultural globe. Designed for elementary school audiences, this collection of folklore, literature, and original materials stresses that all of us have stories to tell. Fierst, a world-renown storyteller, tailors his presentation to the cultural and social interests of the audiences he visits.

In addition to performances, Pushcart offers residencies, drama workshops, and after-school programs, giving students hands-on experience in theater while building confidence, teamwork, and creativity.

“Drama Workshops” are designed to thematically meet the specific needs and interests of all students. Curricula consist of theater exercises and games, storytelling activities, and improvisation.

"Pushcart Junior" is an after school and camp program where young performers learn all about theater by doing it! Pushcart scripts are adapted for large casts of any size as well as junior versions of Broadway shows and well known titles. “Pushcart Junior” is guided by professional directors and teaching artists. The program ranges from 6-8 weeks and is adaptable to most school or camp schedules.

For over 50 years, Pushcart Players has brought meaningful, professional theater to millions of children nationwide – from rural classrooms to the White House. Every show includes study guides, talk-backs, and is adaptable for all learning needs, ensuring that every child can participate fully.

Pushcart Players addresses social studies, literature, history, special educational needs, social-emotional learning, equity, diversity, accessibility, inclusion, and values clarification for young people, their families, and their educators. All performances by professional artists (Actors' Equity Association) are supported by study guides, post-performance question-and-answer sessions, and other supplemental materials. Pushcart adapts to any location with innovative scenery, lighting, and sound systems.

Pushcart facilitates access services to schools and theaters to provide their audiences with a variety of accommodations. These include American Sign Language interpretation, open captioning, assistive listening devices, advance copies of scripts and materials, and pre-show sensory tours.