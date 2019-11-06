Princeton Triangle Club Will Present ONCE UPONZI TIME,

Don't miss your chance to strike it rich with the Princeton Triangle Club's newest original musical comedy, ONCE UPONZI TIME, premiering at McCarter Theater on Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th at 8pm, and Sunday, November 17th at 2pm.! When plucky young capitalist Chloe O'Ponzi leaves her family's hot dog stand to work for Goldfish Snacks, the biggest bank on Wall Street, she stumbles upon a less-than-legal family secret that just might finance her new ambitions. Featuring duplicitous derivative dealings, Wall Street wackiness, and an introduction to hedge fund phone etiquette, ONCE UPONZI TIME is a hilarious evening at the theater for anyone operating under the paradigm of late-stage capitalism!

For 129 years, the Princeton Triangle Club has created an original musical comedy - written and performed by students, directed and choreographed by professionals - as one of the University's most well-known and best-loved traditions. It has the distinction of being the oldest co-ed touring collegiate musical-comedy troupe in the nation that takes its show on a national tour each year. The Club boasts a rich history and long list of distinguished alumni including F. Scott Fitzgerald Class of 1917, Jimmy Stewart '32, Brooke Shields '87, Ellie Kemper '02, and Molly Ephraim '08. The club's one hundred current members work on five sides of the club - cast, pit orchestra, tech, business and writers - and have diverse academic interests from astrophysics to economics, and many plan on pursuing careers in the professional theater.

Tickets for adults start at $25 and at $10 for students, with discounts for groups of 10 or more. You can buy tickets at https://www.triangleshow.com/tickets.





