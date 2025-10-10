Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s Soundtracks Series Features Storyteller Maria LoBiondo at Princeton Public Library

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will continue its Soundtracks Series on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Princeton Public Library with an evening of storytelling for adults and older children, featuring acclaimed storyteller Maria LoBiondo.

LoBiondo will offer a vivid retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, exploring the story’s enduring themes of love, loss, and artistry. The event serves as a prelude to the PSO’s season-opening concert, which includes Dobrinka Tabakova’s Orpheus’ Comet. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Known for her captivating performances, LoBiondo has spent more than 30 years sharing folk tales, myths, and fairy tales in classrooms, libraries, and festivals. She previously delighted a packed audience at the Princeton Public Library during the PSO’s 2020 Soundtracks event preceding Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

Attendees will also have a chance to enter a drawing for tickets to the PSO’s October 25 and 26 concerts at Richardson Auditorium on the Princeton University campus. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Soundtracks is part of the PSO BRAVO! community outreach program, presented in partnership with Princeton Public Library and sponsored for the 2025–26 season by AffinIT.