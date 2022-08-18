Princeton Symphony Orchestra Season Opens With Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers And US Premiere

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra's (PSO's) 2022-2023 Season opens September 10-11 with the incomparable Anne Akiko Meyers performing Arturo Márquez' new violin concerto Fandango.

The work was commissioned by Ms. Meyers and was premiered by her in 2021 with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. Another concert highlight is the PSO's US Premiere of Spanish composer Marcos Fernandez' homage to Leonard Bernstein, America. Rounding out the striking concert program are Joaquín Turina's Danzas fantásticas, Ruperto Chapí's Prelude to La Revoltosa, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnol.

Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts both performances, which take place Saturday, September 10 at 8pm and Sunday, September 11 at 4pm at historic Richardson Auditorium. Sunday's concert includes a pre-concert talk by Maestro Milanov at 3pm.

Anne Akiko Meyers is "a musical wizard, with astonishing access to every kind of expressive color" (San Diego Union-Tribune) who has inspired major composers to write major new works for her. This season highlights include performances of Fandango by Arturo Márquez with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Hall in Los Angeles, Carnegie Hall, and in Mexico City at the 50th Anniversary of the Festival Internacional Cervantino; and the premiere of Michael Daugherty's Blue Electra, about American icon, Amelia Earhart, at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra. In addition to appearances with leading orchestras and in recital, Anne is one of today's most prolific recording artists, having released Shining Night, her 40th album, this year. She has appeared on The Tonight Show, CBS Sunday Morning, Countdown with Keith Olbermann, Morning Edition, and Great Performances honoring John Williams. Anne performs on the legendary Ex-Vieuxtemps Guarneri del Gesù, dated 1741.

When Anne Akiko Meyers approached Arturo Márquez for a work for violin and orchestra, the composer looked to Mexico's dance tradition, and wrote the three-movement Fandango. Marcos Fernández' new work America pays homage to Leonard Bernstein and the Latino-American music legacy with compositional techniques from Jazz, Latin, Pop, Flamenco and contemporary music. Joaquín Turina's Danzas fantásticas was inspired by La Orgia, a novel by Jose Más, and Ruperto Chapi's Prelude to La Revoltosa provides an overview of his one act zarzuela, or Spanish musical theater. Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov sought to capture the spirit of Spain with his Capriccio Espagnol, which concludes the concert program.

Single tickets are now available for all Princeton Symphony Orchestra orchestral concerts. The season's live concerts feature additional top artists including soprano Pretty Yende and violist Roberto Díaz, plus established and contemporary works including the world premiere of violinist/composer William Harvey's Seven Decisions of Gandhi. Tickets are also available for 2022 Holiday POPS!

Classical concerts take place on Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 4pm. Subscriptions start at $180. Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. To subscribe or purchase single tickets starting at $30, visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is closely monitoring and adhering to the New Jersey Department of Health's COVID-19 requirements and complies with rules set by partner venues. Concert attendees will receive information regarding safety procedures, entry, seating directions, etc. in advance of their selected live performance(s).