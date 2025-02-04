Premiere Stages at Kean University to Present Camp Premiere 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Premiere Stages will present that Camp Premiere, the annual summer theatre program for middle school and high school students, will be held on Kean University's Nathan Weiss East Campus in Enlow Recital Hall. Registration is now open for both camp sessions.

Premiere Stages will offer two two-week sessions this summer.

Theatremakers (July 7-18), for students entering Grades 6-8. Campers translate their creative ideas into brand new, original material for the stage. Through structured improvisation, storytelling exercises, and acting games, campers craft and star in their own, totally original theatrical presentation for friends and family.

Actors Studio (July 21-August 1), for students entering Grades 9-12. Campers focus on the craft of acting through physical and vocal warm-ups, improvisation, acting technique, and scene study. Working closely with industry professionals, campers perform scenes from contemporary plays, selected specifically for unique talents and areas for growth. This camp culminates in a performance of the campers’ work for friends and family.

Premiere Stages is committed to ensuring that all students who are interested in Camp Premiere are afforded the opportunity to participate. The full tuition for each two-week session is $350. An Early Bird discount (a savings of $50) is currently available through Monday, March 17. For families seeking assistance with camp tuition, scholarships may be available.

Information regarding Camper Registration, Tuition Payment, and Scholarship Applications can be found at: premierestagesatkean.com/camp-premiere

Any Camp Premiere inquiries can be emailed to Premiere Stages Managing Director Nick Gandiello at ngandiel@kean.edu.

Premiere Stages is made possible in part through funding from W. John Bauer and Nancy Boucher, The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, Carole Shaffer-Koros and Robert Koros and ExxonMobil Foundation, The Dubose and Dorothy Heyward Foundation, Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation, The Northfield Bank Foundation, Union County Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, The Hyde and Watson Foundation, The Union Foundation, E.J. Grassmann Trust, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, The Union County HEART Grant and through the generous support of individual patrons and local organizations. Discover Jersey Arts is our marketing partner. Visit JerseyArts.com for more information about other arts programming happening around the Garden State.

Premiere Stages is committed to producing topical plays and interactive programs that reflect people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, national origins, nationalities, ancestry, religious groups, gender expression or identities, sexual orientation, political beliefs, ages, abilities and disabilities.

