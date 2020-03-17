Postponement Of NJSO Concerts To Extend Through May 10 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Following new updates and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state officials, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will postpone its concerts and suspend its education and community engagement activities through May 10 due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global health pandemic. This announcement follows the NJSO's previous postponement of its March concerts and activities.

NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst says: "The health and safety of our patrons, musicians, staff and communities are of paramount importance to the NJSO. With the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with many of our patrons and communities falling into the categories of those most vulnerable to this virus, postponing these additional concerts and activities is the best way for us to do our part to protect our communities.

"New guidance from the CDC recommends the suspension of all public events of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. We will continue to follow updates and guidance provided by the CDC, New Jersey Department of Health and government officials, and we will resume our public events once we are confident that it is safe to hold them."

The affected NJSO concerts include performances of Beethoven's complete piano concertos (March 19-22), Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony (March 26-29); Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony (April 2-5); Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert (April 17-19); Scores: Made in Princeton (April 26); Brahms, Vivaldi & Beethoven (May 1-3) and family concerts of the "New World" Symphony and Beyond (May 9).

Rescheduled performances of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert will take place March 19-21, 2021, the dates originally planned for performances of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Concert. The Orchestra will honor all tickets for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert on the new dates. The NJSO will present Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Concert at a later date to be announced.

Plans to reschedule the other affected concerts and activities, if possible, will be announced at a later date.

Patrons who have tickets for these NJSO performances have multiple ticket options from which to choose. The NJSO will offer free exchange opportunities; details are available at njsymphony.org/coronavirus.

Upcoming NJSO education and community engagement activities and performances, including the NJSO Youth Orchestras' spring concert scheduled for April 26, will be suspended until at least May 10. Families and educators with questions can contact the Education & Community Engagement team at education@njsymphony.org or 973.735.1733.

The NJSO has canceled all donor events through May 12, including open rehearsals on March 25 and May 1. The Spring into Music Gala (April 23) will be postponed. Patrons with questions can email Lbessey@njsymphony.com or call 973.735.1729.

All NJSO staff, including Patron Services representatives, began working remotely on March 11. Patrons with questions for Patron Services can reach a team member by email at tickets@njsymphony.org or leave a phone message at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

The latest updates to the NJSO's coronavirus response plan and frequently asked questions are available at njsymphony.org/coronavirus.





