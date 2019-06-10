Postmodern Jukebox's A VERY POSTMODERN CHRISTMAS On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New show on sale at bergenPAC: Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas

Postmodern Jukebox is a rotating musical collective founded by arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee. The group excites music lovers with unique interpretations of popular hits. This energetic show will feature hits from Bradlee's 2014 holiday-themed album, A Very Postmodern Christmas, like "O Holy Night," "Joy to the World" and "My Favorite Things."

