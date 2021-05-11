Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now
Photos & Video: First Look at TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Presented by George Street Playhouse
Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching when you’re stuck, recovering when you’re broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer.
George Street Playhouse's production of Tiny Beautiful Things is streaming through May 23.
In this unforgettable play, based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Oscar-nominated writer Nia Vardalos, wit and hard-won wisdom are dished out in the advice column exchanges between a writer who goes by the name of "Sugar" and her readers. Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching when you're stuck, recovering when you're broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer.
with John Bolger; Kally Duling; Ryan George; and Laiona Michelle
Tickets: www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org
