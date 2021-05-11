Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos & Video: First Look at TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Presented by George Street Playhouse

Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching when you’re stuck, recovering when you’re broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer.

May. 11, 2021  

George Street Playhouse's production of Tiny Beautiful Things is streaming through May 23.

Check out photos and video below!

In this unforgettable play, based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Oscar-nominated writer Nia Vardalos, wit and hard-won wisdom are dished out in the advice column exchanges between a writer who goes by the name of "Sugar" and her readers. Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching when you're stuck, recovering when you're broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer.

Tiny Beautiful Things

with John Bolger; Kally Duling; Ryan George; and Laiona Michelle

Tickets: www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org

John Bolger

Kally Duling; Laiona Michelle; John Bolger; & Ryan George

Kally Duling

Kally Duling


