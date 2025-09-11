Photos: THE WANDERERS St. Louis Premiere at New Jewish Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jewish Theatre will present the St. Louis premiere of Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, winner of the San Diego Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Play, from September 11–28, 2025. Directed by St. Louis Theatre Circle Award-winner Robert Quinlan (Into the Woods, 2023), the production will run at the J’s Wool Studio Theatre.

At its heart, The Wanderers explores two marriages set worlds apart. Esther and Schmuli are Orthodox Jews bound by strict tradition, while Sophie and Abe are secular and seemingly free to chart their own course. Both couples, however, struggle with distance, identity, and desire. When Esther begins testing the limits of her freedom, Abe becomes entangled in an unexpected correspondence with a movie star—one that threatens his marriage and career.

The five-member cast will feature Joel Moses as Abe, Wendy Renée Greenwood as Sophie, Bryce Miller as Schmuli, Jade Cash as Esther, and Maggie Wininger as Julia Cheever. Quinlan will lead a design team including Reiko Huffman (set design), Jayson Lawshee (lighting design), Amanda Werre (sound design), and Michele Friedman Siler (costume design).

Ticket Information

The Wanderers will run September 11–28, 2025 at the J’s Wool Studio Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Performances will take place Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with an additional show on Wednesday, September 17. Tickets range from $29–$61 and are available at newjewishtheatre.org or by phone at 314-442-3283.

Photo Credit: Jon Gitchoff



Wendy Renée Greenwood and Joel Moses

Bryce Miller and Jade Cash

Joel Moses and Maggie Wininger

Wendy Renée Greenwood and Joel Moses

Joel Moses

