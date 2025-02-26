Photos: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE At Middletown Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will present theÂ musical within a comedy,Â The Drowsy Chaperone,Â over two weekends, February 28 â€“ March 9, 2025. See photos from the production.

The Tony Award-winningÂ The Drowsy ChaperoneÂ brings to life a forgotten Jazz Age Musical in the living room of a diehard theatre fan. As he eagerly spins his favorite cast album, a hilarious vintage show suddenly appears, exploding with song, dance and pure entertainment.Â

With the house lights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life andÂ TheÂ Drowsy ChaperoneÂ begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.Â The Drowsy ChaperoneÂ is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theater genre.Â

The MAC Players production features Kevin McGee (The Man in Chair), Meredith Buchholtz (The Drowsy Chaperone), Elizabeth Molfetto (Janet Van De Graaff), Renee Green (Mrs. Tottendale), Justin Grossman (Underling), Patrick Comey (Robert Martin), Brenden Kortenhaus (George), Justin Jajalla (Aldolfo), Colleen Gilgan (Kitty), Trish Tyler (Gangster 1), Jeni Star (Gangster 2), John Paul Durazzo (Mr. Feldzieg), Jessica Vincello (Trix), Madison Steinert-Santangelo (Ensemble), Kimberly Gelfand (Ensemble), Jazmynn Perez (Ensemble), Anna Blaine (Ensemble), Thomas Fulbrook (Ensemble/Superintendent), Brittany Ahr (Ensemble) and Natalie Dunn (Ensemble).

An accomplished, live orchestra will accompany The MAC Players, led by DirectorÂ Kate Cordaro, Musical DirectorÂ Eric Sayre and ChoreographerÂ Samantha Amaral.

The Drowsy Chaperoneâ€™s original Broadway run was produced by Kevin McCollum, Roy Miller, Bob Boyett, Stephanie McClelland, Barbara Freitag and Jill Furman.Â

Ticket prices range from $17.50â€“$32.50 ($5 student/senior discount) with reserved seating. Purchase tickets online atÂ middletownarts.orgÂ or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown Train Station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Photo Credit: Fawn Nocera Photography

Cast of The Drowsy Chaperone

Cast of The Drowsy Chaperone

Trish Tyler, John Paul Durazzo and Jeni Star

Elizabeth Molfetto and Patrick Comey

Trish Tyler, Colleen Gilgan and Jeni Star

Renee Green and Justin Grossman

Jessica Vincello

Brenden Kortenhaus and Patrick Comey

Kevin T. McGee

Justin Jajalla

Cast of The Drowsy Chaperone

Elizabeth Molfetto

Comments