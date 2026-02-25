Photos: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By The MAC Players

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE from February 27 through March 8, 2026. Check out photos of the production.

The production will be directed by Kate Cordaro, with musical direction by Nick Jupinka and choreography by Samantha Amaral.

The Tony Award-winning musical features a book by Rachel Sheinkin, music and lyrics by William Finn, and additional material by Jay Reiss, based on a concept by Rebecca Feldman. The story follows six middle school students competing in a spelling championship while sharing personal stories that reveal both humor and vulnerability. The production is rated PG-13 for adult language and humor.

The cast includes Julian Alejandro Baro (William Barfée), Rach Phelan (Olive Ostrovsky), Zoe Seitz (Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre), Gloria Licona Klein (Marcy Park), Arron Little (Leaf Coneybear), Charles Thomas Hughes (Chip Tolentino), Clint Gilfillan (Douglas Panch), Cate Pasterchick (Rona Lisa Peretti), and Zachary Conner (Mitch Mahoney).

Audience members will also have the opportunity to participate as guest spellers. Ticket holders may indicate their interest in joining the production, and a limited number of volunteers will be selected at random to appear onstage during the performance.

Performances will take place Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m.; Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $32.50, with a $5 discount available for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at middletownarts.org or by calling the MAC Box Office at 732-706-4100.

Photo Credit: The MAC Players



Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Charles Thomas Hughes, Arron Little, Julian Alejandro Baro, Gloria Licona Klein and Zoe Seitz

Cate Pasterchick

Rach Phelan

Gloria Licona Klein and Cast

Cate Pasterchick and Clint Gifillan

Clint Gifillan and Cast

Charles Thomas Hughes

Zoe Seitz and Clint Gifillan

Zoe Seitz and Cast

Arron Little

Julian Alejandro Baro and Cast

Rach Phelan with Cate Pasterchick

Julian Alejandro Baro