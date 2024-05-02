Photos: OffBook Productions' WHEN MONICA MET HILLARY Premieres At HACPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OffBook Productions’ May production of Winter Miller’s play When Monica Met Hillary, directed by founding director Laura Iacometta, premieres this week. See photos from the show.

Miller’s play first premiered at Miami New Drama in 2022. OffBook’s production will mark the North Jersey regional premiere at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center in Hackensack, New Jersey.

The production runs May 3 - 12 2024, with Friday shows at 8PM, Saturday matinee and evening performances at 2PM and 8PM, and Sunday matinees at 3PM. Tickets can be bought for $25 each at https://www.hacpac.org/upcoming-events/.



See all new dress rehearsal photos of the cast below!



When it first premiered, Time Out Miami called When Monica Met Hillary “…[a] fresh take on a turning point in our politics and the victims of its tabloid churn.” The play spans a 20+ year timeline, following the lives of Monica Lewinsky and Hillary Clinton, accompanied by Lewinsky’s mother Marcia Lewis and Clinton advisor Huma Abedin. “At its heart, the play is about mothers and daughters,” director Iacometta remarks. “The riveting final scene is a culmination of 20 years of growth for both women.”



Juliana Valente and Christine O’Donnell star as Monica Lewinsky and Hillary Clinton. Valente

appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors

and Stage Managers in the United States.

Supporting roles include Erica Kresch as Marcia Lewis and Denys Henriquez as Huma Abedin. The production team includes director Laura Iacometta as well as stage manager Lisa Sisco, assistant stage manager and production assistant Leyda Torres Ceglia, set designers and constructors Katherine Decker Lewis and David Zanko, costume coordinator and social media specialist Scout Schiro, and production assistant Rich Pearson. The crew is rounded out by Debbie Zika, Emily Freling, and several high school students from our local community including Ettie Eggers, Bec Nicolas, and Alexander and Michael McKay.

Photo Credit: Scout Schiro



Christine O'Donnell

Erica Kresch

Denys Henriquez

Erica Kresch

Christine O'Donnell and Denys Henriquez

