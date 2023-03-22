Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse

Performances run through April 9th at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. 

Mar. 22, 2023  

George Street Playhouse has opened its spring musical comedy event-- the Broadway/Off-Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Performances of this fresh and newly conceived production began on March 14th and continue through April 9th at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is directed by Colin Hanlon, with book by Rachel Sheinkin with additional material by Jay Reiss and features music and lyrics by Tony Award winner William Finn. Musical Direction is by Mat Eisenstein and choreography by Nancy Renee Braun.

This charming musical comedy tells the tale of six middle school "misfits" in Putnam County, New York finding themselves through one of the most competitive and brave journeys adolescents can embark on - a Spelling Bee! this Tony Award-winning timeless and hilarious story about self-discovery proves that W-I-N-N-I-N-G (and losing) isn't everything.

The cast for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling features: Ally Bonino (Rona Lisa Peretti),: OFF BROADWAY Suffs - The Public Theater, Jordan Matthew Brown (William Barfee), BROADWAY: The Book of Mormon, Lila Coogan (Olive Ostrovsky) BROADWAY: Mary Poppins, Coleman Steele Cummings (Chip Tolentino), Angel Lin (Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere) OFF BROADWAY Memorial, Sammy Pignalosa(Leaf Coneybear), Aaron Michael Ray (Mitch Mahoney) Off-Broadway: The Low Road (The Public Theater) Spamilton, Kilty Reidy (Douglas Panch), Sumi Yu (Marcy Park) Off-Broadway: Greater Clements at Lincoln Center Theater, Izzy Figueroa (Understudy) and Gillian Hassert (Understudy).

Design and Production team features: Lindsay Chambers (Assistant Director), Jason Simms (Scenic Designer), Lisa Zinni (Costume Designer), Joe Saint (Lighting Designer), Cody Spencer (Sound Designer), Samantha Flint (Production Stage Manager) and Casting by McCorkle Casting.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of George Street Playhouse

Choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and Director Colin Hanlon

Lila Coogan and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Stephen DeRosa; Rachel Dratch, and Artistic Director David Saint




