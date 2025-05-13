Photos: FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY In Rehearsal At Nutley Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out photos of Nutley Little Theatre’s final production of their 90th Season, FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY. Rehearsals are underway for Nutley Little Theatre’s June production, FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY, written by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Gina Sarno.

You may or may not know, the role of Peter Pan is traditionally played by a woman, such as Betty Bronson in 1924 and Mary Martin in 1955. For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, by Sarah Ruhl, tells the story of a woman who played the part in her youth.

When Ann thinks of her father, she immediately remembers playing Peter Pan in her hometown theater in Iowa, particularly when he used to bring her flowers after her performance. Her memory is jogged by the fact that she and her four siblings are in their father’s hospital room during his final moments. His death sparks a conversational wake that includes everything from arguments over politics to when each sibling realized that they grew up.

For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, is a loving look at a family’s view of death, life and the allure of never growing up.

Tickets are available for June 14th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th & 28th at 8:00 PM and June 15th, June 22nd, and June 28th at 2:00 PM. Please note, this show is not suitable for children. This show does NOT have an intermission. Run time is around 90 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online at https://cur8.com/22421/project/127325. Tickets will also be available at the Box Office. The Box office opens 30 minutes before show time. We only accept cash, Venmo and PayPal at the Box Office.

Doors open a half hour before show time. Please note, seating is not assigned. Seating is on a first come first serve basis.

Refunds: If you purchased tickets ahead of time online, but are looking for a refund or exchange, please refer to your email confirmation from CUR8 and follow those instructions. If you cannot locate that email, please call CUR8 customer service as NLT cannot issue the refund or exchange. CUR8 can issue exchanges and refunds up until 1 hour before showtime as per their policy Please note, the theater is NOT handicap accessible. No outside food or drinks will be permitted.

Parking: There is a small parking lot right outside of the theater. Our traffic volunteers will hold these parking spots for elderly or pregnant patrons. There is a parking lot located at the school across the street. You may also park on either side of Brookfield Ave. Please note, parking is NOT permitted on Erie Place.

For more information, please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Gina Sarno

