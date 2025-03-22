Photos: CRIMES OF THE HEART at Jersey City Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) will present Crimes of the Heart, a new production of Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Running from March 21 through March 30, 2025, this deeply moving and darkly comedic drama delves into the lives of the Magrath sisters, set against the shifting cultural landscape of 1970s Mississippi.

Set in 70’s Mississippi, a time of great social upheaval—marked by the women’s liberation movement, racial tensions, and the scars of war—Crimes of the Heart explores the complicated dynamics of family, love, and personal redemption. The play brings the audience on a journey through the raw emotions, struggles, and triumphs of three sisters finding their way amidst personal and societal turmoil, seeking to find what treasure among these deeply flawed individuals and the beliefs that have led them here, and perhaps have led us to where we are in the present moment as a country.

Cast includes Rachel Coster (Chick), Natalie Austin (Lenny), Sabina Friedman-Seitz (Meg), Audrey Rose Arnold (Babe), Sheldon Donenberg (Barnett), and Ben Peters (Doc).

The play follows a successful sold-out workshop performance at the Gene Frankel Theatre in December 2024, and this full production promises to further captivate audiences with its blend of humor, heartache, and resilience.

Audiences are invited to experience this powerful and poignant production in the intimate setting of JCTC Studios. With a talented ensemble and a gripping narrative, Crimes of the Heart promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that speaks to the heart of the human condition.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Brown



SABRINA FREIDMAN-SEITZ, AUDREY ROSE ARNOLD & ALBERT RUDNITSKY



RACHEL COSTER & ALBERT RUDNITSKY

NATALIE AUSTIN & SABRINA FREIDMAN-SEITZ

AUDREY ROSE ARNOLD & SABRINA FREIDMAN-SEITZ

AUDREY ROSE ARNOLD & SABRINA FREIDMAN-SEITZ

NATALIE AUSTIN

NATALIE AUSTIN, RACHEL COSTER & SABRINA FREIDMAN-SEITZ

SHELDON DONENEBERG & SABRINA FREIDMAN-SEITZ

NATALIE AUSTIN, AUDREY ROSE ARNOLD & SABRINA FREIDMAN-SEITZ

Comments