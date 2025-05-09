Photos: Broadway’s Satomi Hofmann Concludes Skylands Museum of Art’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Skylands Museum of Art’s visitors who attended the finale of the acclaimed The Phantom of the Opera temporary exhibition were wowed with two musical performances by Broadway’s own Satomi Hofmann on Saturday, May 3, 2025. See photos from the event.

Hofmann, who appeared in over 3,600 performances of The Phantom of the Opera at the Majestic Theatre in the roles of Carlotta Giudicelli, Madame Giry and The Confidant, presented a dramatic medley of beloved tunes from the award winning, record-breaking show and concluded the day’s festivities with “The Music of the Night,” both with recorded piano accompaniment by Hofmann.

Hofmann’s concert honored the imaginative talents of French painter Anne Bachelier, whose 26 richly detailed oil paintings were on final exhibit that day at the Skylands Museum of Art in Lafayette, NJ. Bachelier’s paintings were created to illustrate her 2009 book of Gaston Leroux’s serialized novel, The Phantom of the Opera which appeared in print from 1909 through 1910.

The event included a meet and greet with Bachelier, a book signing during which she lavishly illustrated each book she personally inscribed for visitors, plus a fundraising Silent Auction of the last known copies of several special editions of her books, including The Phantom of the Opera, The Wizard of Oz, 13 Plus One by Edgar Allan Poe, Alice (in Wonderland), The Life (Bachelier’s biography) and The Princess of Wax. A highlight of the festivities was the auction of her original painting created for the event titled, “The Night of the Masks.”

Also featured in the Silent Auction were two elegantly made prop letters from the Broadway show, donated and signed by Satomi Hofmann. Each prop, “Fondest Greetings,” appeared tucked into Madame Giry’s bodice then read/sung aloud in the performance at the Majestic Theatre.

To learn more about The Skylands Museum of Art, visit www.skylandsmuseum.org .

Photo Credit: Skylands Museum of Art:

