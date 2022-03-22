Photographer Kurt Boone Holds Artist Talk at Commuter Gallery In Jersey City

Author / photographer / Kurt Boone holds his second artist talk in conjunction with his "Photographs of Jersey City Mural Festival "exhibition now on display at the Commuter Gallery located at the Journal Square PATH station in New Jersey on Saturday, March 26 @ 2:00pm (EST).

Kurt, who has chronicled New York City street culture, the bike messenger lifestyle and graffiti arts in over 20 books, will talk with JCMF participants mural artists SULE and Manuel "The Creator" Pula of the Soho Renaissance Factory at the gallery, located at 15 PATH Plaza. (directly across from Starbucks on the street level of the Journal Square transit hub).

The gallery exhibits which continues through March 29th showcases 20 images from the June 2021 inaugural JCMF which featured 75 street artists and was designed to support small businesses across Hudson County that were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibit is organized by Jersey City Mural Arts Program, a nine-year-old Mayor's office initiative "that links established and emerging local, national and international mural artists with property owners city-wide as part of an innovative beautification program that reduces graffiti, engages local residents and is transforming Jersey City into an outdoor art gallery. For additional JCMAP, information, contact Deputy Director Claudia Ciaccio at: Cciaccio@jcnj.org

For information on Boone's other projects, go to: www.kurtboonebooks.com/