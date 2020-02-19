Photo Flash: Sneak Peek At Set Designs For Joe DiPietro's CONSCIENCE at George Street Playhouse

Broadway designer James Youmans (West Side Story, Gypsy, Come Fly Away) has just revealed his set renderings for two-time Tony winner Joe DiPietro's newest play CONSCIENCE, which is set to begin performances March 3rd at George Street Playhouse's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. CONSCIENCE will star Broadway favorite and Tony winner Harriet Harris as Margaret Chase Smith, the influential senator who said no to Joseph McCarthy.

"It is fitting to be mounting this timely and important world premiere in the Arthur Laurents Theater, as Arthur Laurents himself was among those artists blacklisted by the House Un-American Activities Committee during that time," stated George Street Artistic Director David Saint, who is helming the production. "We are also thrilled to welcome back Harriet Harris and Lee Sellars to our new home, both of whom will be familiar to our audiences from their powerful work on our stage."

Acting boldly against party lines, Senator Margaret Chase Smith becomes one of the first to stand up against Joseph McCarthy in an extraordinary tale inspired by real events. On June 1, 1950, the senator stood on the Senate floor and delivered her "Declaration of Conscience'' in a historic moment of political courage. This sharply written new play takes you behind the scenes of 1950s Washington to give you an intimate glimpse of all the power plays, both political and personal, in the days leading up to and following the singular speech that shook up Congress, the Red Scare and the nation itself.

Playwright/lyricist Joe DiPietro has won two Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award and three Outer Critics Circle Awards. His musicals and plays have received thousands of productions across the country and around the world. Broadway: The upcoming DIANA, MEMPHIS (Tony Award-winning Best Musical), NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT starring Matthew Broderick and Kelli O'Hara, ALL SHOOK UP. Off-Broadway: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE (the second longest-running musical in Off-Broadway history), THE TOXIC AVENGER, OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS, THE THING ABOUT MEN, CLEVER LITTLE LIES starring Marlo Thomas, ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME.

Harriet Harris has appeared on Broadway in THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE (Tony Award), CINDERELLA, IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU, THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, PRESENT LAUGHTER, and CRY-BABY. Her numerous Off-Broadway credits include JEFFREY, and ME AND MY GIRL and LITTLE ME at Encores! Film & TV includes MEMENTO, "American Horror Story," "Desperate Housewives," "Frasier," PHANTOM THREAD, and ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES.

Also starring in CONSCIENCE as Senator Joseph McCarthy is Lee Sellars, who appeared in Broadway in WEST SIDE STORY, TALK RADIO and A TIME TO KILL. Other NY stage credits include IOWA, THE ALCHEMIST and GUN-SHY. Film & TV: "The Sopranos," "House of Cards," "Chappelle's Show," "Mindhunter," "Billions," GROUNDHOG DAY, "Elementary," "Luke Cage."

Rounding out the cast of this highly anticipated world premiere are Mark Junek ("Forever," "Smash," "Blindspot") and Cathryn Wake (Broadway's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, THE OTHER JOSH COHEN).

CONSCIENCE will also feature costume design by Brian Hemesath, lighting design by Joe Saint and sound design by Scott Killian. The production will run through March 29th.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Saint since 1998, and Kelly Ryman, Managing Director since 2013, the Playhouse produces groundbreaking new works, inspiring productions of the classics, and hit Broadway plays and musicals that speak to the heart and mind, with an unwavering commitment to producing new work. With its 45-year history of producing nationally renowned theatre, the Playhouse continues to fill a unique theatre and arts education role in the city, state and greater metropolitan region.

For tickets or more information, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717.





