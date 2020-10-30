Photo Flash: See the Newly Restored Park Theatre in Union City
Check out photos of the restored Park Theatre in Union City! Some were taken at a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 7, after a group of passionate volunteers/donors and art professionals worked tirelessly, turning the Park back again into a viable arts venue. And some were taken very recently in the theatre which awaits the end of the pandemic.
More of the history of the Park Theatre is here: /new-jersey/article/Lonely-Seats-At-The-Restored-Park-Theatre
Once it was feasible, the volunteers returned. Working now with distancing, they continue preparing and improving the theatre for eventual re-opening, while lining up many productions, performances and events.
The Gallery at the Park, which currently features an exhibition of paintings by new Jersey artist Cara London, re-opened recently in October. Over 88 of London's paintings are on display in the gallery's 5 rooms. Some recent paintings have been added. London is among the team who helped restore the Park. (CaraLondon.com)
The gallery's hours are listed on the website: https://ParkTheatreNJ.org/gallery (or by special appointment). Dates are often Thurs. & Fridays (3-8 PM) and Sat. & Sun. (12-5), but please check the website. For everyone's protection, visitors must call ahead (201) 565-3630, or email gallery@ParkTheatreNJ.org. Masks must be worn, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The Gallery at the Park is located at the Park Theatre, 560 32nd Street, Union City, NJ 07087.