Photo Flash: See the Newly Restored Park Theatre in Union City

The Gallery at the Park, which currently features an exhibition of paintings by new Jersey artist Cara London, re-opened recently in October.

Check out photos of the restored Park Theatre in Union City! Some were taken at a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 7, after a group of passionate volunteers/donors and art professionals worked tirelessly, turning the Park back again into a viable arts venue. And some were taken very recently in the theatre which awaits the end of the pandemic.

More of the history of the Park Theatre is here: /new-jersey/article/Lonely-Seats-At-The-Restored-Park-Theatre

Once it was feasible, the volunteers returned. Working now with distancing, they continue preparing and improving the theatre for eventual re-opening, while lining up many productions, performances and events.

The Gallery at the Park, which currently features an exhibition of paintings by new Jersey artist Cara London, re-opened recently in October. Over 88 of London's paintings are on display in the gallery's 5 rooms. Some recent paintings have been added. London is among the team who helped restore the Park. (CaraLondon.com)

The gallery's hours are listed on the website: https://ParkTheatreNJ.org/gallery (or by special appointment). Dates are often Thurs. & Fridays (3-8 PM) and Sat. & Sun. (12-5), but please check the website. For everyone's protection, visitors must call ahead (201) 565-3630, or email gallery@ParkTheatreNJ.org. Masks must be worn, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The Gallery at the Park is located at the Park Theatre, 560 32nd Street, Union City, NJ 07087.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You